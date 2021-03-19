Speak Out 3/19/21

Nation of laws

Why do we have laws when our government chooses which laws to enforce? They chose not to enforce laws last summer as our businesses were looted and burned. They changed election laws ignoring our Constitution. Now they change or ignore our immigration laws leaving our borders open to drug trafficking, human trafficking and terrorism. All these are Democrat-run cities and states and now our federal government. Everything the Democrats have done is destroying our country.

Class of 2021

This is a message to the Class of 2021. Don't let anyone tell you that you are selfish for wanting to celebrate your final year of high school. If your school is having a prom, then go to it. If that is not the case, then find another way to celebrate your graduation with your classmates. Don't let the lust for power of the Left steal this from you. You will never get it back. And Congratulations!