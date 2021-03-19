All sections
OpinionMarch 19, 2021

Speak Out 3/19/21

Why do we have laws when our government chooses which laws to enforce? They chose not to enforce laws last summer as our businesses were looted and burned. They changed election laws ignoring our Constitution. Now they change or ignore our immigration laws leaving our borders open to drug trafficking, human trafficking and terrorism. All these are Democrat-run cities and states and now our federal government. Everything the Democrats have done is destroying our country...

Nation of laws

Why do we have laws when our government chooses which laws to enforce? They chose not to enforce laws last summer as our businesses were looted and burned. They changed election laws ignoring our Constitution. Now they change or ignore our immigration laws leaving our borders open to drug trafficking, human trafficking and terrorism. All these are Democrat-run cities and states and now our federal government. Everything the Democrats have done is destroying our country.

Class of 2021

This is a message to the Class of 2021. Don't let anyone tell you that you are selfish for wanting to celebrate your final year of high school. If your school is having a prom, then go to it. If that is not the case, then find another way to celebrate your graduation with your classmates. Don't let the lust for power of the Left steal this from you. You will never get it back. And Congratulations!

Cancel culture

Cancel culture is running wild. Where will it stop? Now the cancel culture crowd is attacking the Dr. Seuss children's books saying they are racist. I say it takes a depraved, totally non-sociable person or persons to try to find racism in children's literature that we all grew up reading. It is time we canceled the cancel culture and their crazy ideas while we still can.

Biden's policies

Gasoline prices soaring, up 80 cents a gallon since the election Nov. 3. Mass illegal crossings at the border. Schools still not opening because of lazy teachers and their unions. Should have voted for Trump. We were energy independent, had safe borders and our children would be in school. Biden's mess for sure.

Speak Out
