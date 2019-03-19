Speak Out 3/19/19

Use tax

As a private citizen of Jackson, I encourage everyone to support the use tax. The simple fact is that sales have moved away from brick and mortar store to online sales. The tax base needs to be adjusted to respond to that shift. If you want good road, police and fire protection you need to support this tax.

Division I

Before you make a Speak Out comment pretty much accusing SEMO of being a bunch of punks who have no business in Div. I, maybe you should do a little research into the overall state of college athletics. Attendance at college athletic events is down across the board. Even power programs are starting to be affected, and at the bottom where SEMO dwells it's really getting bad. It's not just SEMO, many small schools with proud traditions of athletic excellence are also struggling.