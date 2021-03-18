All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionMarch 18, 2021

Speak Out 3/18/21

If you live in a good neighborhood count your blessings. It could change at any moment regardless of the actions you take to maintain it. On March 6th (postmarked March 4th) we received a letter from the city stating there would be a public hearing about the property adjoining ours being rezoned from R1 to R3 on March 10th. ...

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Rezoning

If you live in a good neighborhood count your blessings. It could change at any moment regardless of the actions you take to maintain it. On March 6th (postmarked March 4th) we received a letter from the city stating there would be a public hearing about the property adjoining ours being rezoned from R1 to R3 on March 10th. We had less than three days to contact our neighbors, draft up a petition, and get it signed by those protesting the rezoning. No one had any information regarding the details of why the rezoning was requested nor did the developer reach out to any of the property owners. After a brief show at City Hall where none of the property owners were given any clarification or resolution to their protests, the rezoning request passed unanimously. Every single property owner surrounding signed the petition against the rezoning. Now, Clippard Elementary, already plagued with traffic issues, will have even more traffic.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 5
Prayer 12-5-24
OpinionDec. 4
Speak Out: Local voices weigh in on River Campus performance...
OpinionDec. 4
Our Opinion: Cape street projects proposal thoughtful, pract...
OpinionDec. 4
Flowers: The crazy attempt to ban birthright citizenship

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Smith: Making the border secure again
OpinionDec. 4
Smith: Making the border secure again
Prayer 12-4-24
OpinionDec. 4
Prayer 12-4-24
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Trump tariffs, Biden pardons, and local tax issues
OpinionDec. 3
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Trump tariffs, Biden pardons, and local tax issues
De Rugy: A season of self-reflection is here. Will Congress take part?
OpinionDec. 3
De Rugy: A season of self-reflection is here. Will Congress take part?
Lowry: The intellectual collapse of DEI
OpinionDec. 3
Lowry: The intellectual collapse of DEI
Prayer 12-3-24
OpinionDec. 3
Prayer 12-3-24
Speak Out: A reminder that kindness still matters
OpinionDec. 2
Speak Out: A reminder that kindness still matters
Hanson: Universities have a 2025 rendezvous with reality
OpinionDec. 2
Hanson: Universities have a 2025 rendezvous with reality
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy