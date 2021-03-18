Speak Out 3/18/21

Rezoning

If you live in a good neighborhood count your blessings. It could change at any moment regardless of the actions you take to maintain it. On March 6th (postmarked March 4th) we received a letter from the city stating there would be a public hearing about the property adjoining ours being rezoned from R1 to R3 on March 10th. We had less than three days to contact our neighbors, draft up a petition, and get it signed by those protesting the rezoning. No one had any information regarding the details of why the rezoning was requested nor did the developer reach out to any of the property owners. After a brief show at City Hall where none of the property owners were given any clarification or resolution to their protests, the rezoning request passed unanimously. Every single property owner surrounding signed the petition against the rezoning. Now, Clippard Elementary, already plagued with traffic issues, will have even more traffic.