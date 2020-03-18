All sections
Opinion
March 18, 2020
Speak Out 3/18/20
I just hope our Mayor in Cape is smarter than our Governor and will start closing schools and restaurants except take out/drive through. Especially the Casino. Since everything has closed in Illinois they will all be heading to Cape infecting our people. Bad decisions from our higher ups...

Cape closings

Cape closings

I just hope our Mayor in Cape is smarter than our Governor and will start closing schools and restaurants except take out/drive through. Especially the Casino. Since everything has closed in Illinois they will all be heading to Cape infecting our people. Bad decisions from our higher ups.

Limbaugh column

I just finished reading David Limbaugh's article condemning Joe Biden's so-called rudeness to a Michigan resident and found it laughable that he compares Biden's rudeness to Trumps. Biden does misspeak at times, but every time Trump speaks he is rude, sluggish, hard to understand and in general an embarrassment to the citizens of this great country. And YES, it was great long before we had a fraud like Trump. What successes? Trump has done very little, if any, to improve this country. Face it, come November we will have to choose between two old white men who are not representative of our diverse nation.

Speak Out
