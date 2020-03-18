Speak Out 3/18/20

Limbaugh column

I just finished reading David Limbaugh's article condemning Joe Biden's so-called rudeness to a Michigan resident and found it laughable that he compares Biden's rudeness to Trumps. Biden does misspeak at times, but every time Trump speaks he is rude, sluggish, hard to understand and in general an embarrassment to the citizens of this great country. And YES, it was great long before we had a fraud like Trump. What successes? Trump has done very little, if any, to improve this country. Face it, come November we will have to choose between two old white men who are not representative of our diverse nation.