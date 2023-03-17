Speak out 3-17-23

A recent Speak Comment stated: "Daylight Saving Time is illogical, which matches the current state of the USA. So now we are harmonious illogical." There are two issues here. First of all, there IS logic to DST, and all you have to do is about 5 minutes' worth of research to know that. Second, the person who made this claim not only has no idea about logic, but their writing skills need to be addressed. The second sentence should read: As a result, we are harmoniously illogical.
Year-round Daylight Saving Time is on the table again this year. They need to make that decision in January. Do you really want to send your kids to the bus and go to work in the dark for an extra hour of sun on a winter's evening? I suggest going back to the old rule of Daylight Saving Time in the summer when you can actually use it.
