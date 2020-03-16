Speak Out 3/16/20

City streets

I will vote NO on the transportation tax as I am against finishing the side road along I-55 for maybe use of 100-200 people a week when 40,000 to 50,000 are having to dodge potholes all over Cape. I’m going to get a bumper sticker that says, “I’m not drunk, just dodging pot holes.” Even when the city fixes them, there is a large bump left, which is as bad as the hole they are fixing. Take that money and either re-concrete the bad spots or blacktop them. What do you think visitors feel when hitting one of these huge ones. Probably nothing good!

Coronavirus panic

It appears that we are in full out panic mode about the coronavirus. The virus is something to be concerned about, but the panic is going to do far more damage than the virus. We are having University in Missouri stop classes because of this. We have had one case in Missouri, and college students are a low risk group for this virus. Instead of panicking, educate people to follow simple procedures. Wash your hands more often. Avoid touching your face. And please stay home if you are sick. Those will do more than the panic responses that are now occurring and won’t throw us into a major recession.