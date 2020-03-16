Speak Out 3/16/20

I enjoyed the article in “TBY” about the family tradition of butchering their own meat. It brought back memories of my father, brothers and aunts and uncles doing the same thing on our farm. The only difference was we did the actual killing of the hogs. People, especially children, need to know where pork chops, bacon and hamburgers come from. It does not magically appear in the meat cases at your local grocery store. Those were some of the good ole days and I miss them.
I will vote NO on the transportation tax as I am against finishing the side road along I-55 for maybe use of 100-200 people a week when 40,000 to 50,000 are having to dodge potholes all over Cape. I’m going to get a bumper sticker that says, “I’m not drunk, just dodging pot holes.” Even when the city fixes them, there is a large bump left, which is as bad as the hole they are fixing. Take that money and either re-concrete the bad spots or blacktop them. What do you think visitors feel when hitting one of these huge ones. Probably nothing good!
It appears that we are in full out panic mode about the coronavirus. The virus is something to be concerned about, but the panic is going to do far more damage than the virus. We are having University in Missouri stop classes because of this. We have had one case in Missouri, and college students are a low risk group for this virus. Instead of panicking, educate people to follow simple procedures. Wash your hands more often. Avoid touching your face. And please stay home if you are sick. Those will do more than the panic responses that are now occurring and won’t throw us into a major recession.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.