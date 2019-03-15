Speak Out 3/15/19

Planes vs. border

Congress pushes for the FAA to ground the Boeing 737 Max for safety reasons. The same Congress opposes the wall which is also a safety concern. Over 100,000 flights a day and two crashes, sounds pretty safe if you want to fly. The border on the other hand sees 75,000 illegal crossing a month. That concerns me more. Oh, I forgot, A.O.C. is going to ground all flights with the new green deal.

School choice

It appears that the majority of the people clamoring against the current charter school plan are the administrators who would suddenly be held accountable. And that's just another reason to support school choice.

Anti-semitism

The Democrat Party is no longer the party of Kennedy or even Clinton. Hatred, violence and opposition has become the policy. They voted recently in the Senate not to support Israel. In the House a member is making slurs against Jews and Israel. She is on the Foreign Policy Committee and will not be removed. No longer, by all that has occurred within the last year, will I with good conscience vote Democrat again.

Healthcare takeover

How in the world can a Speak Out commenter blame Donald Trump for high healthcare costs? The country is still operating under Obamacare, which is doing exactly what it was designed to do: Destroy the current Healthcare System so the government can take over totally. The depths of stupidity the Democrats have allowed themselves to stoop to in their hatred of Trump is astounding!