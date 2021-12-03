All sections
March 12, 2021

Speak Out 3/12/21

No one seems to be bothered that Cape gas prices are consistently above the state average, including many suburban prices. Someone has to be above average by definition, right? What a few days it was last weekend in Southeast Missouri. Perfect weather. ...

Gas prices

No one seems to be bothered that Cape gas prices are consistently above the state average, including many suburban prices. Someone has to be above average by definition, right?

Spring in SE Missouri

What a few days it was last weekend in Southeast Missouri. Perfect weather. Folks outside enjoying the sunshine and spring temperatures. SEMO baseball playing -- and winning three of four games -- at Capaha Field. And the Redhawks football team playing at Houck on Sunday afternoon. The parks in this area are tremendous. And it's nice to see people enjoying these great facilities.

Speak Out
