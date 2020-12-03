All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionMarch 12, 2020

Speak Out 3/12/20

No one wants to see photos of hogs being butchered. Perhaps this is a tradition for this family. But not everyone is amused by your bloody Texas chainsaw massacre type of family values depicted. I feel sorry for their children having to watch animals being slaughtered. ...

Pig photos

No one wants to see photos of hogs being butchered. Perhaps this is a tradition for this family. But not everyone is amused by your bloody Texas chainsaw massacre type of family values depicted. I feel sorry for their children having to watch animals being slaughtered. It should make vegetarians out of all of them if they had an ounce of kindness. Maybe you think it is a necessary evil, but it doesn't belong in the newspaper and certainly not online for the rest of the worlds eyes to be assaulted by the site of decapitated pigs.

Losing seat

Well it looks like if New York loses a congressional district in the 2020 census as is predicted the establishment Democrats are going to try to eliminate AOC's district to get rid of her. While I sympathize with the Democrats, nothing but utter garbage comes out of this woman's mouth. I also have to laugh at them. When you court insane voters you get insane Representatives!

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Vibrant library

The person who thinks libraries should be shut down obviously hasn't been in one in a long time. First of all, many, many people still read real books and love doing so. Then, today's libraries are centers for so much activity. There are programs for people of all ages: crafts, meetings, discussion groups, computer literacy classes, and on and on. Then don't forget about all those who are using library resources for genealogy and other research. Libraries are vibrant and still very much alive!

Cape library

Cape Girardeau has a magnificent public library and is one of the city services I consider tax money well spent. The recent speak out comment stating that it was old and outdated and should be shut down illustrated a profound ignorance on the subject. First of all, it was a perfect illustration of the way too many people think these days. If you don't love what I love, hate what I hate and think exactly as I do you are useless and must be shut down. And besides that the commenter also obviously has no clue about the services available at a modern Library. They are very modern and up-to-date with electronic resources. You don't even have to go to the library to use the library! Get informed before you comment!

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 21
Prayer 12-21-24
OpinionDec. 21
Thiessen: Does Trump want Putin to get Ukraine’s $26 trillio...
OpinionDec. 20
De Rugy: Regulations' enormous costs and DOGE's enormous ups...
OpinionDec. 20
Prayer 12-20-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lowry: Trump's fear factor
OpinionDec. 19
Lowry: Trump's fear factor
Our opinion: 80th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament set to tip off
OpinionDec. 19
Our opinion: 80th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament set to tip off
Flowers: Fortunate and happy to give address at naturalization ceremony
OpinionDec. 19
Flowers: Fortunate and happy to give address at naturalization ceremony
Goldberg: Why the U.S. economy outshines the world despite political rhetoric
OpinionDec. 19
Goldberg: Why the U.S. economy outshines the world despite political rhetoric
Prayer 12-19-24
OpinionDec. 19
Prayer 12-19-24
Hogue: Saving Southeast Missouri's pharmacies: The urgent call to action for Congress
OpinionDec. 19
Hogue: Saving Southeast Missouri's pharmacies: The urgent call to action for Congress
Smith: Fighting for our rural communities
OpinionDec. 18
Smith: Fighting for our rural communities
Prayer 12-18-24
OpinionDec. 18
Prayer 12-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy