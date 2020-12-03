Speak Out 3/12/20

No one wants to see photos of hogs being butchered. Perhaps this is a tradition for this family. But not everyone is amused by your bloody Texas chainsaw massacre type of family values depicted. I feel sorry for their children having to watch animals being slaughtered. It should make vegetarians out of all of them if they had an ounce of kindness. Maybe you think it is a necessary evil, but it doesn't belong in the newspaper and certainly not online for the rest of the worlds eyes to be assaulted by the site of decapitated pigs.
Well it looks like if New York loses a congressional district in the 2020 census as is predicted the establishment Democrats are going to try to eliminate AOC's district to get rid of her. While I sympathize with the Democrats, nothing but utter garbage comes out of this woman's mouth. I also have to laugh at them. When you court insane voters you get insane Representatives!
The person who thinks libraries should be shut down obviously hasn't been in one in a long time. First of all, many, many people still read real books and love doing so. Then, today's libraries are centers for so much activity. There are programs for people of all ages: crafts, meetings, discussion groups, computer literacy classes, and on and on. Then don't forget about all those who are using library resources for genealogy and other research. Libraries are vibrant and still very much alive!
Cape Girardeau has a magnificent public library and is one of the city services I consider tax money well spent. The recent speak out comment stating that it was old and outdated and should be shut down illustrated a profound ignorance on the subject. First of all, it was a perfect illustration of the way too many people think these days. If you don't love what I love, hate what I hate and think exactly as I do you are useless and must be shut down. And besides that the commenter also obviously has no clue about the services available at a modern Library. They are very modern and up-to-date with electronic resources. You don't even have to go to the library to use the library! Get informed before you comment!
