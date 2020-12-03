Speak Out 3/12/20

Vibrant library

The person who thinks libraries should be shut down obviously hasn't been in one in a long time. First of all, many, many people still read real books and love doing so. Then, today's libraries are centers for so much activity. There are programs for people of all ages: crafts, meetings, discussion groups, computer literacy classes, and on and on. Then don't forget about all those who are using library resources for genealogy and other research. Libraries are vibrant and still very much alive!

Cape library

Cape Girardeau has a magnificent public library and is one of the city services I consider tax money well spent. The recent speak out comment stating that it was old and outdated and should be shut down illustrated a profound ignorance on the subject. First of all, it was a perfect illustration of the way too many people think these days. If you don't love what I love, hate what I hate and think exactly as I do you are useless and must be shut down. And besides that the commenter also obviously has no clue about the services available at a modern Library. They are very modern and up-to-date with electronic resources. You don't even have to go to the library to use the library! Get informed before you comment!