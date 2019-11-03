All sections
OpinionMarch 11, 2019
Speak Out 3/11/19
A recent Speak Out about SEMO sports leads to a key question. Why is SEMO even a Division 1 program? Most SEMO teams are lackluster in performance and attendance compared to other teams in the OVC. They would probably be in the middle of their old D-II conference, the MIAA. They could still offer the same sports and continue to play their valuable "money" games. So the continually unanswered question -- Why is SEMO D-1?...

Division I

A recent Speak Out about SEMO sports leads to a key question. Why is SEMO even a Division 1 program? Most SEMO teams are lackluster in performance and attendance compared to other teams in the OVC. They would probably be in the middle of their old D-II conference, the MIAA. They could still offer the same sports and continue to play their valuable "money" games. So the continually unanswered question -- Why is SEMO D-1?

Clean Missouri

Clean Missouri was supposed to clean up Missouri politics, but apparently our local representatives didn't like that idea and are working to overturn the vote of the state. This is supposed to be a democracy! Respect our vote!

Muddy mess

The new Cape County justice center construction has led to a terrible muddy mess on the streets that has been coupled with an absence of those tasked with ordinance enforcement. City employees used to threaten fines to building contractors who didn't shovel each speck of mud from their building sites. A new precedent has been set.

Jackson use tax

The proposed Jackson use tax should fail. City leaders have shown a disdain for wise spending as evidenced by the unnecessary projects like the $40,000 cemetery gazebo, new $800,000 roundabout, and the $300,000 park bathroom. I don't trust you with more of my money.

Comically sad

Bob Miller's recent column about changing a mascot's name was comically sad. He attempted to connect writing comic books with athletic ferocity while simultaneously alienating even more potential readers of the newspaper.

Social media

I find it offensive that we have school administrators and teachers telling our student-athletes to be mindful of their social media accounts when those same administrators and teachers seem oblivious to their own.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

