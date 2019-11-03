Speak Out 3/11/19

Division I

A recent Speak Out about SEMO sports leads to a key question. Why is SEMO even a Division 1 program? Most SEMO teams are lackluster in performance and attendance compared to other teams in the OVC. They would probably be in the middle of their old D-II conference, the MIAA. They could still offer the same sports and continue to play their valuable "money" games. So the continually unanswered question -- Why is SEMO D-1?

Clean Missouri

Clean Missouri was supposed to clean up Missouri politics, but apparently our local representatives didn't like that idea and are working to overturn the vote of the state. This is supposed to be a democracy! Respect our vote!

Muddy mess

The new Cape County justice center construction has led to a terrible muddy mess on the streets that has been coupled with an absence of those tasked with ordinance enforcement. City employees used to threaten fines to building contractors who didn't shovel each speck of mud from their building sites. A new precedent has been set.