Speak Out 3/10/20

I am not going to say that the media and Democrats have not caused a lot of hysteria and panic when it does come to the coronavirus. But Trump has not been helping by trying to down play the coronavirus either. It is, even though not as big as the media has made it out to be, still a danger. So do not panic, which doesn't help, and listen to the health experts to stay healthy.
With the hoarding going on amongst the coronavirus scare, people need to educate themselves on what to buy and stock up on. One thing you should not go out and buy a stash of is surgical masks. Surgical masks are designed to be worn in a sterilized operating room. They prevent the person wearing the mask from spreading germs. They do absolutely nothing to protect that person from getting germs in a normal environment. Hoarding them creates shortages in hospital operating rooms where they are needed and wearing one out in public just shows people how stupid you are!
Why do we have a $23+ trillion national debt? Here's an example: Trump asks for $2.5 billion to address the coronavirus. Schumer immediately says that's not nearly enough and wants $5+ billion. The issue goes to the House where Democrats toy with the idea that $14 billion is needed. Then Republicans are elated that they get the Dems to agree to $8.5 billion. Every esteemed congressman and congresswoman, except two, vote in favor. There you have it! And roughly half of the country wants these idiots to run our health care system. Maybe we should see if we can put them in charge of the Cape Girardeau swimming pool situation as well.
If the economy was going so great, why would the Fed have to keep interest rates artificially low? Why do we have deficits running at $2 trillion a year? The stock market isn't the economy. And the tax cuts for the wealthy were given on the promise of more than a measly 2% growth. Their lips are moving. and it is Lies, Lies. Lies.
