Speak Out 3/10/20

Coronavirus

I am not going to say that the media and Democrats have not caused a lot of hysteria and panic when it does come to the coronavirus. But Trump has not been helping by trying to down play the coronavirus either. It is, even though not as big as the media has made it out to be, still a danger. So do not panic, which doesn't help, and listen to the health experts to stay healthy.

Surgical masks

With the hoarding going on amongst the coronavirus scare, people need to educate themselves on what to buy and stock up on. One thing you should not go out and buy a stash of is surgical masks. Surgical masks are designed to be worn in a sterilized operating room. They prevent the person wearing the mask from spreading germs. They do absolutely nothing to protect that person from getting germs in a normal environment. Hoarding them creates shortages in hospital operating rooms where they are needed and wearing one out in public just shows people how stupid you are!