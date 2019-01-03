All sections
OpinionMarch 1, 2019
Speak Out 3/1/19
Refund complaining

People complaining about smaller tax refunds need to remember that the size of your refund has little to do with how much tax you actually pay. People largely have control over the size of their refunds by withholding more or less from their paychecks. If you get a large refund, that simply means that you paid too much and gave the government an interest-free loan. That is money you could have kept and spent as needed throughout the year, or saved in an account of your own.

Infanticide

Senate Democrats filibustered and blocked a bill that prevented infanticide. You have to be a despicable person to support anyone who voted that way.

Gallup survey

Gallup reports 58 percent of Americans believe the U.S. rates "very" or "somewhat favorably" in the world's eyes, the highest figure Gallup has found since 2003. This is what winning looks like.

Divided nation

How much longer will the People of the United States of America allow two political parties, the Republicans and Democrats, to keep this nation divided?

Expensive gazebo

For those of you who trust your city leaders in Jackson: take note that the city council just approved over $40,000 to construct a gazebo in a cemetery.

Democrats, Trump

Democrats have to really hate President Trump to root against successful peace talks with North Korea. But that's what Democrats are good at. They hate peace, prosperity, and the unborn.

Speak Out
