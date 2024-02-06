All sections
OpinionAugust 30, 2021

Speak Out

The media and others keep pointing to polls that 70% to 75% of Americans think it's right to pull out of Afghanistan and calling it a 20-year war, trying to justify the disaster that Biden has created there. The truth is that it isn't a 20-year war, and we were already 97.5% out of Afghanistan. ...

U.S. presence

The media and others keep pointing to polls that 70% to 75% of Americans think it's right to pull out of Afghanistan and calling it a 20-year war, trying to justify the disaster that Biden has created there. The truth is that it isn't a 20-year war, and we were already 97.5% out of Afghanistan. We had 100,000 troops there at one time, and we were down to only 2,500 there providing training and air support for the Afghani military before Biden made his disastrous decision. We hadn't had a U.S. casualty there in one and a half years. That's not a war, that is the U.S. trying to make sure that Afghanistan doesn't revert to becoming a terrorist haven where more 9/11 type attacks can be hatched.

Afghanistan

I know Republicans want to put all the blame on the Biden administration for what happened in Afghanistan, but it was simply the culmination of disasters from the past three administrations. Afghanistan was never going to be able to defend itself from the Taliban on their own and Biden knew it. I think Bush and Obama knew it too, and Trump's peace deal with them was a joke from the start. Like it or not it had to be done before more Americans were killed and families had to suffer the loss of another loved one.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

