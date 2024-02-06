U.S. presence

The media and others keep pointing to polls that 70% to 75% of Americans think it's right to pull out of Afghanistan and calling it a 20-year war, trying to justify the disaster that Biden has created there. The truth is that it isn't a 20-year war, and we were already 97.5% out of Afghanistan. We had 100,000 troops there at one time, and we were down to only 2,500 there providing training and air support for the Afghani military before Biden made his disastrous decision. We hadn't had a U.S. casualty there in one and a half years. That's not a war, that is the U.S. trying to make sure that Afghanistan doesn't revert to becoming a terrorist haven where more 9/11 type attacks can be hatched.