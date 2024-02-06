Average team

The St. Louis Cardinals have settled on being an average or below average team. No longer are the days of championship caliber teams. Instead of trading for young proven talent, they trade for players at the end of their careers or sign players that once were good players but no longer are even average. It has been 10 years since their last World Series. Year after year they tell fans how great the potential of all their young players are only to be proven that they are average. The Cardinal Way of winning championships has become hoping our team can make the playoffs.

Clean the facility

Shawnee Recreation Center has been receiving minimal cleaning in the last several weeks. Commodes have gone weeks without cleaning as the same fecal matter remains. Soap and paper towel dispensers have been routinely empty. The same dead insects, candy, coins, etc. remain behind the chairs indicating that if the floor gets a lick and a promise, that's all. Part-time help at the service desk has shared that concerns have been passed along. A recent call to the person in charge of the cleaning of the facility bordered on being rude to one of the patrons, responding, in part: "I'm short on help. I have ballfields to prepare." In this time of serious medical concern, it would appear that priority to killing germs and alleviating potential for them would be a grave concern.

Mandatory vaccine

Why in the world do our hospitals and ning homes not require their employees to get the COVID shot. Many of these employees go out in groups to big get-togethers then bring back the virus to others in their workplace. It should be mandatory and be held legally responsible.