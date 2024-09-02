Speak Out 2-9-24

Travel sports
Traveling sports teams are the problem with our youth. They falsely teach kids they're elite just because parents can afford the equipment and travel. Parents spend $400 to $500 a weekend on tournaments when that money would be much better invested in a Missouri 529 college plan. Coaches schedule tournaments six months a year (and more) when that time would be much better spent on playing multiple sports, riding a bicycle, playing in the park, and focusing on school. Just play rec ball and let kids be kids.
Mail service
It's been several months since the article was published in the Southeast Missourian concerning the poor mail service in Cape Girardeau. Well, time has certainly not healed the patient as the service in Cape has continued to deteriorate. As of today (Saturday), residents of my street have not received mail service since Wednesday. I have filed a complaint with USPS, and I encourage other residents to do so. My next step is to contact Rep. Jason Smith's office. I would hope the Missourian might follow up as well.
Blame T. Swift
With all the problems not being resolved by the Republican-led House it's easy to see why. It's because of their unhealthy obsession with Taylor Swift! All the time and effort they should have put into solving border problems or the economy was wasted on bizarre conspiracy theories about her. They seem to be easily distracted by shiny objects.
