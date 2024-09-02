All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionFebruary 9, 2024

Speak Out 2-9-24

Travel sports Traveling sports teams are the problem with our youth. They falsely teach kids they're elite just because parents can afford the equipment and travel. Parents spend $400 to $500 a weekend on tournaments when that money would be much better invested in a Missouri 529 college plan. ...

Travel sports

Traveling sports teams are the problem with our youth. They falsely teach kids they're elite just because parents can afford the equipment and travel. Parents spend $400 to $500 a weekend on tournaments when that money would be much better invested in a Missouri 529 college plan. Coaches schedule tournaments six months a year (and more) when that time would be much better spent on playing multiple sports, riding a bicycle, playing in the park, and focusing on school. Just play rec ball and let kids be kids.

Mail service

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

It's been several months since the article was published in the Southeast Missourian concerning the poor mail service in Cape Girardeau. Well, time has certainly not healed the patient as the service in Cape has continued to deteriorate. As of today (Saturday), residents of my street have not received mail service since Wednesday. I have filed a complaint with USPS, and I encourage other residents to do so. My next step is to contact Rep. Jason Smith's office. I would hope the Missourian might follow up as well.

Blame T. Swift

With all the problems not being resolved by the Republican-led House it's easy to see why. It's because of their unhealthy obsession with Taylor Swift! All the time and effort they should have put into solving border problems or the economy was wasted on bizarre conspiracy theories about her. They seem to be easily distracted by shiny objects.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 26
Prayer 11-26-24
OpinionNov. 25
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Trump nominations, liberal p...
OpinionNov. 25
Our Opinion: Zonta honorees exemplify service to others
OpinionNov. 25
Lowry: Why we love rockets

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 11-25-24
OpinionNov. 25
Prayer 11-25-24
Reagan: Don’t let politics spoil Thanksgiving
OpinionNov. 23
Reagan: Don’t let politics spoil Thanksgiving
Prayer 11-23-24
OpinionNov. 23
Prayer 11-23-24
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanksgiving in Cape Girardeau
OpinionNov. 23
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanksgiving in Cape Girardeau
Marsden: Trump's shock and awe cabinet picks are everything that America needs
OpinionNov. 22
Marsden: Trump's shock and awe cabinet picks are everything that America needs
Speak Out: Readers opine on the wealth gap, welfare and war
OpinionNov. 22
Speak Out: Readers opine on the wealth gap, welfare and war
Prayer 11-22-24
OpinionNov. 22
Prayer 11-22-24
Our Opinion: Busy sports calendar for the coming week
OpinionNov. 21
Our Opinion: Busy sports calendar for the coming week
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy