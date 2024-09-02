Speak Out 2-9-24

It's been several months since the article was published in the Southeast Missourian concerning the poor mail service in Cape Girardeau. Well, time has certainly not healed the patient as the service in Cape has continued to deteriorate. As of today (Saturday), residents of my street have not received mail service since Wednesday. I have filed a complaint with USPS, and I encourage other residents to do so. My next step is to contact Rep. Jason Smith's office. I would hope the Missourian might follow up as well.

Blame T. Swift

With all the problems not being resolved by the Republican-led House it's easy to see why. It's because of their unhealthy obsession with Taylor Swift! All the time and effort they should have put into solving border problems or the economy was wasted on bizarre conspiracy theories about her. They seem to be easily distracted by shiny objects.