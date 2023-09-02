All sections
OpinionFebruary 9, 2023

Speak Out 2-9-23

A person used to go to a circus to see a freak show, now you can stay home and watch the Grammy Awards. What has this world come to? Mr. Incompetent Joe Biden's administration is now claiming that during the Trump administration three spy aircraft flew over the United States undetected. ...

Grammy Awards

A person used to go to a circus to see a freak show, now you can stay home and watch the Grammy Awards. What has this world come to?

Biden's incompetence

Mr. Incompetent Joe Biden's administration is now claiming that during the Trump administration three spy aircraft flew over the United States undetected. If they were undetected how does Biden know they were ever there? Next thing he will tell us is he knows the name of the serviceman in the tomb of the unknown soldier. The man is just trying to cover up for his own incompetence.

Speak Out
