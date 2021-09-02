Speak Out 2/9/21

Vaccine tourist?

So I read the letter from the couple who traveled from St. Louis to Cape Girardeau to get their vaccination and was a little irritated but calmed myself by saying: "Well, they are Missourians after all." Then today I see a letter from someone who resides in Illinois commenting on how well organized our county health was in administering her vaccination. What gives with not checking to see if someone is a vaccine tourist?

Vaccine experience

I'd like to thank the SoutheastHEALTH personnel and managers who made my slot for first Moderna vaccine beyond excellent. Professionally organized with staged, staggered admission to avoid bottlenecks, along with really on-top-of-it health care professionals just instantly washed away my anxiety. This process simply could not be any better. My wife and I were in and out in less than 30 minutes. So much better organized than other events I've seen on TV.