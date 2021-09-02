Speak Out 2/9/21

Thank you to the people who voted for Biden. Gas prices are on the rise because of Biden's war on the oil and gas industries. More illegal immigrants are entering our country, including drug and human traffickers, due to his immigration policies. Taxes will increase due to his tax policies. Unemployment is and will continue to rise because of his economic policies and his ties to China. The Democrats got what they wanted -- a weaker America.
So I read the letter from the couple who traveled from St. Louis to Cape Girardeau to get their vaccination and was a little irritated but calmed myself by saying: "Well, they are Missourians after all." Then today I see a letter from someone who resides in Illinois commenting on how well organized our county health was in administering her vaccination. What gives with not checking to see if someone is a vaccine tourist?
I'd like to thank the SoutheastHEALTH personnel and managers who made my slot for first Moderna vaccine beyond excellent. Professionally organized with staged, staggered admission to avoid bottlenecks, along with really on-top-of-it health care professionals just instantly washed away my anxiety. This process simply could not be any better. My wife and I were in and out in less than 30 minutes. So much better organized than other events I've seen on TV.
