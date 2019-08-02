Speak Out 2/8/19

Scouts difference

The narrative about girls joining Boy Scouts is that Girl Scout troops can't hike, camp, fish, etc. The truth is, Girl Scouts are what the troop wants to be. If they want to craft, craft. If they want to hike, hike. If parents and grandparents want the kids to have great scouting experiences, they should step up and volunteer!

L.A. Rams

St. Louis should not be so hard on the Rams; after all, we got their only Super Bowl victory and the memories of the greatest show on turf. All L.A. has is a second-place team. Seems fair to me.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady G.O.A.T., you betcha! Greatest of all time. No contest.

Jail complaints

Oh, the outrage! Prisoners at a Brooklyn federal penitentiary are complaining about a power outage making them uncomfortable. Yet they have hot water in their cells, blankets, a roof over their heads, and three hot meals a day. Here's a solution: don't go to jail!

Abortion

How can the same people who support safe harbor no kill for animals be pro-abortion?

Jealousy

The New England Patriots, love them or hate them, they are good. The reason people dislike Tom Brady and Bill Belichick is they are not on their favorite team. Jealousy, plain and simple.