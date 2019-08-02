Speak Out 2/8/19

The narrative about girls joining Boy Scouts is that Girl Scout troops can't hike, camp, fish, etc. The truth is, Girl Scouts are what the troop wants to be. If they want to craft, craft. If they want to hike, hike. If parents and grandparents want the kids to have great scouting experiences, they should step up and volunteer!
St. Louis should not be so hard on the Rams; after all, we got their only Super Bowl victory and the memories of the greatest show on turf. All L.A. has is a second-place team. Seems fair to me.
Tom Brady G.O.A.T., you betcha! Greatest of all time. No contest.
Oh, the outrage! Prisoners at a Brooklyn federal penitentiary are complaining about a power outage making them uncomfortable. Yet they have hot water in their cells, blankets, a roof over their heads, and three hot meals a day. Here's a solution: don't go to jail!
How can the same people who support safe harbor no kill for animals be pro-abortion?
The New England Patriots, love them or hate them, they are good. The reason people dislike Tom Brady and Bill Belichick is they are not on their favorite team. Jealousy, plain and simple.
In a newspaper whose opinion page leans so far right, comments that begin with "I am not a Trump supporter but" seem suspect. It is not bashing Trump to expect accountability and ethics. If voters do not hold politicians somewhat accountable it will only be downhill from here if that is even possible.
Why can't we have a sporting event without the politics? NFL, as in the Hank Williams Jr. song, means "Not For Long." I've lost all interest in football and especially the overrated Super Bowl. Come on baseball season.
Nancy Pelosi is the one who is reckless along with her fellow Democrats. They have become a cancer to our state of the union. They will be the ones responsible for any shutdown.
President Trump has succeeded in making the Democrats pro-war. His announced ground troop withdrawal from Syria -- where we have no strategic objective -- has prompted calls from top Dems to stay the course against "JV" ISIS forces in the war torn country.
'Cold'' is now called a "polar vortex." A 'boy'' can now be "gender neutral." And a Trump presidency must be because of "collusion."
It sure is amazing how Democratic logic works. They pitch a fit about separating illegal immigrant children from their illegal immigrant parents entering the country illegally. But at the same time, they sponsor and pass laws permitting the permanent separation of pre-born citizen children from their families?
Could the Southeast Missourian, in food related segments (e, g, Ask a Foodie, Recipe Swap) please include healthier options?
