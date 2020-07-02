Speak Out 2/7/20

Was Pelosi's action spontaneous or planned? Easy answer. Watch the video. While she is appearing to fumble through the papers, she is actually separating them into about five small stacks before the end of Trumps speech. When she begins tearing, she starts from her left to right. Preplanned.
Center junction interchange artist drawings make it appear that there will be no parts of the road that is straight. I really hope this is not so. Coming into Jackson on East Main and leaving on 34/72 where the median for no reason sticks out causing an unnecessarily curvy road is just foolish. It is going to be hard enough for people to get used to it without having to make a bunch of turns.
Mitt Romney votes for witnesses in Trump hearing for the good of all Americans and the sleazy Republicans tell him he isn't welcome at CPAC? Typical. But thank you, Mr. Romney, for being a true patriotic American -- instead of a Trump lackey!
Sure, the Super Bowl was Sunday, but even better news is the Cardinals first spring training game are just days away: 02/22/2020. GO CARDINALS!
I seldom agree with the point of whatever "cartoon" you choose to put on your Opinion page. However, on 1/30 what you printed is such an egregious misrepresentation of the truth I must call you on it. The now-Democratic controlled House of Representatives has discussed and passed well over 100 bills. According to proper protocol, they were sent to the Senate for its consideration and, one hopes, passage. However, Mr. McConnell, who chairs that body, has not seen fit to present more than a handful of them to the rest of the senators. Now, I ask you, which party is it that is doing nothing but impeachment?
Not a SEMO graduate, but have been curious as to why the SEMO basketball coaches (men and women) do not wear red and black/SEMO colors while coaching to support their Redhawks teams? Many college coaches, of all sports, wear school colors while coaching. Just curious.
I think Mitt Romney is my new hero. Not only did he vote his conscience, but reading his reasoning for doing so in an age of such political divide makes one have a little bit of faith in Christianity again. He will pay a price for this, but he has earned my respect.
Speaker Pelosi tore up the State of the Union speech papers because she is unhinged and it's comical. Trump owns Pelosi.
President Trump was acquitted by a majority, and Democrats fell short by 20 votes. President Trump won. And our country continues winning.
The article on the Red Star church being for sale in Wed. paper was an opinion of a person that does not live in the Red Star neighborhood. There is a lot of effort being put into keeping this neighborhood clean and nice. Maybe Jay Wolz needs to talk to people who live there and like it.
Wait for it! Democrats will claim that President Trump has used The State of the Union Address as a misuse of power to get reelected! All Americans are to be called as witnesses! Yes, we will vote for President Trump!
Someone recently bragged that they "ignore their critics." That doesn't make you a bold leader, but rather a hardheaded person who will stagnate.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.