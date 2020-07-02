Speak Out 2/7/20

Pelosi's tear

Was Pelosi's action spontaneous or planned? Easy answer. Watch the video. While she is appearing to fumble through the papers, she is actually separating them into about five small stacks before the end of Trumps speech. When she begins tearing, she starts from her left to right. Preplanned.

Center junction

Center junction interchange artist drawings make it appear that there will be no parts of the road that is straight. I really hope this is not so. Coming into Jackson on East Main and leaving on 34/72 where the median for no reason sticks out causing an unnecessarily curvy road is just foolish. It is going to be hard enough for people to get used to it without having to make a bunch of turns.

Romney's vote

Mitt Romney votes for witnesses in Trump hearing for the good of all Americans and the sleazy Republicans tell him he isn't welcome at CPAC? Typical. But thank you, Mr. Romney, for being a true patriotic American -- instead of a Trump lackey!

Cardinals games

Sure, the Super Bowl was Sunday, but even better news is the Cardinals first spring training game are just days away: 02/22/2020. GO CARDINALS!

Cartoon is wrong

I seldom agree with the point of whatever "cartoon" you choose to put on your Opinion page. However, on 1/30 what you printed is such an egregious misrepresentation of the truth I must call you on it. The now-Democratic controlled House of Representatives has discussed and passed well over 100 bills. According to proper protocol, they were sent to the Senate for its consideration and, one hopes, passage. However, Mr. McConnell, who chairs that body, has not seen fit to present more than a handful of them to the rest of the senators. Now, I ask you, which party is it that is doing nothing but impeachment?

SEMO colors

Not a SEMO graduate, but have been curious as to why the SEMO basketball coaches (men and women) do not wear red and black/SEMO colors while coaching to support their Redhawks teams? Many college coaches, of all sports, wear school colors while coaching. Just curious.