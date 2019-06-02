Speak Out 2/6/19

Police escort

For those who do not know, you can get a police escort in Cape Girardeau for your loved one's funeral. The cost is $50 and your funeral director can arrange the service. Many cities in the area still offer this for free. It's a shame Cape is not one of those!

'Under God'

The straw that will break the camel's back. If the Democrats remove the words "so help me God" in the oath, I will stand with God and not with the Democrats anymore!