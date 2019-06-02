All sections
OpinionFebruary 6, 2019

Speak Out 2/6/19

Wake me up when high school football returns. Instead of building a wall on the Mexico border, let's build a wall along the border of Arizona, Nevada and Oregon. Let California have all the illegal immigrants along with Speaker Pelosi and all the other nuts out there.

Football season

Wake me up when high school football returns.

Border

Instead of building a wall on the Mexico border, let's build a wall along the border of Arizona, Nevada and Oregon. Let California have all the illegal immigrants along with Speaker Pelosi and all the other nuts out there.

Police escort

For those who do not know, you can get a police escort in Cape Girardeau for your loved one's funeral. The cost is $50 and your funeral director can arrange the service. Many cities in the area still offer this for free. It's a shame Cape is not one of those!

'Under God'

The straw that will break the camel's back. If the Democrats remove the words "so help me God" in the oath, I will stand with God and not with the Democrats anymore!

