Speak Out 2/6/19

Wake me up when high school football returns.
Instead of building a wall on the Mexico border, let's build a wall along the border of Arizona, Nevada and Oregon. Let California have all the illegal immigrants along with Speaker Pelosi and all the other nuts out there.
For those who do not know, you can get a police escort in Cape Girardeau for your loved one's funeral. The cost is $50 and your funeral director can arrange the service. Many cities in the area still offer this for free. It's a shame Cape is not one of those!
The straw that will break the camel's back. If the Democrats remove the words "so help me God" in the oath, I will stand with God and not with the Democrats anymore!
