OpinionFebruary 6, 2018

Speak Out 2/6/18

Reading the article about the new baseball team that's coming to Cape reminds me of the very strong rumors that were circulated last summer that outfield bleachers will be added. According to sources close to those now announced as being involved in the new team, bleachers will cut off the view from Cherry Hill. ...

Cherry Hill

Reading the article about the new baseball team that's coming to Cape reminds me of the very strong rumors that were circulated last summer that outfield bleachers will be added. According to sources close to those now announced as being involved in the new team, bleachers will cut off the view from Cherry Hill. City leaders should vigorously oppose any seating that restricts in any way the view from Cherry Hill! This team may have the field for the games for which they lease it, but to obstruct the view for all SEMO, Legion, Capaha, and Babe Ruth games is ridiculous.

Jeff Flake

I agree with Republican Senator Jeff Flake that President Trump is a real threat to the institution of representative democracy,

Speak Out
