Speak Out 2-5-23

LaClair reviews

Thank you Rebecca LaClair for the memories of restaurants past. I, too, miss Zoi's and the Russian restaurant that used to be on Broadway. I believe the sauce served on the schnitzel was made of lingonberry. Alas, we can now add Hamburger Express and its delectable barbecue sandwiches and meaty turkey drumsticks to memory lane. Again, thank you for writing, introducing us to new tastes, and special thanks to all chefs and restaurateurs who make life here tasty and adventurous.

Classified documents

This is in response to Marc Thiessen's article in Jan 31st paper. I am so sick of hearing his dishonest recollection of things. He has misrepresented Trump's intentions on the classified documents issue. There is a definite difference in his and Biden's responses. Yes, neither men should have had these documents in their possession, but let's distinguish the difference. Trump touted they were his documents and he wasn't giving them up and the FBI had to raid him to get them back after subpoenas were issued to no avail. When Biden's were found, they were immediately returned to Archive. Big difference.