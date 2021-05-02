Speak Out 2/5/21

(President Joe) Biden wants to forgive $50,000 in student debt. That's great for those who currently have student loan debt, but what about the people who have busted their behinds for years to pay off their loans? What about the parents who did without or cashed in retirement to pay their kids' loans? I foresee a massive number of lawsuits filed for back payments if this ridiculous bill is passed by the Democrats. I'll get in line!
The world's most powerful government on earth can't stop a virus from spreading but say they can change the earth's temperature if you pay more in taxes.
The complaining is already beginning about the new diverging diamond at Center Junction, judging by the comments on this site. Same people who complain about the traffic circles, probably. I personally can't wait. The diamond at Farmington, Missouri, is an amazing improvement over a traditional intersection, and you spend so much less time waiting on traffic lights! Penzel seems to be doing a great job with MoDOT to help keep the traffic flowing as much as possible, and three months early is a big plus! Thank you one and all!
It is shocking to see school leaders let students pack in together at sporting events. By now we all understand how the COVID virus spreads. Schools need to be more responsible. According to the state data, over 7% of Cape Central and Jackson students have tested positive. That's a lot of infection, and more importantly, a lot of transmission.
What is with Cape and overdose victims and bodies? Didn't some young guy get left to die last year because his girlfriend was too afraid to call an ambulance?
It is apparent the Biden administration has no plans in place except to tear down all of President Trump's policies that made all Americans lives better. All former presidents make new policies when they take office, but this president has done everything to hurt Americans lives. They say everything they do is to save the environment. No one in America wants to destroy our environment. China, India, Russia and most third-world countries are the world's biggest polluters, yet the environmentalists in this country say nothing. We are losing many jobs to countries that the water isn't safe to drink or the air isn't safe to breathe. The Biden administration will destroy American lives in the name of saving the environment while other countries will use slave labor and no safe practices to protect the environment while enriching their countries so we as Americans can buy cheap products.
Joe Biden needs to take a cognitive test immediately. He can't even read a teleprompter as shown in his address to the nation Feb. 4, 2021. The man is not up to the job of being the president.
