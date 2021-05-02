Speak Out 2/5/21

School events

It is shocking to see school leaders let students pack in together at sporting events. By now we all understand how the COVID virus spreads. Schools need to be more responsible. According to the state data, over 7% of Cape Central and Jackson students have tested positive. That's a lot of infection, and more importantly, a lot of transmission.

Overdose problem

What is with Cape and overdose victims and bodies? Didn't some young guy get left to die last year because his girlfriend was too afraid to call an ambulance?

U.S. environmentalism

It is apparent the Biden administration has no plans in place except to tear down all of President Trump's policies that made all Americans lives better. All former presidents make new policies when they take office, but this president has done everything to hurt Americans lives. They say everything they do is to save the environment. No one in America wants to destroy our environment. China, India, Russia and most third-world countries are the world's biggest polluters, yet the environmentalists in this country say nothing. We are losing many jobs to countries that the water isn't safe to drink or the air isn't safe to breathe. The Biden administration will destroy American lives in the name of saving the environment while other countries will use slave labor and no safe practices to protect the environment while enriching their countries so we as Americans can buy cheap products.

Biden's cognition

Joe Biden needs to take a cognitive test immediately. He can't even read a teleprompter as shown in his address to the nation Feb. 4, 2021. The man is not up to the job of being the president.