Speak Out 2-5-19

The Trump family needs to be investigated until someone gets to the bottom of all the lies around the interactions with WikiLeaks and the miscellaneous Russians. Trump could release his taxes. He could tell the truth on a regular basis. We won't hold our breath.
In the midst of overwhelming evidence from experts -- pediatricians, psychologists, sociologist, etc. -- and what we have witnessed in regard to the devastating effects on children of their overexposure to and use of technology, Cape schools is bound and determined to create an elementary school where the students are totally immersed in technology. And the media, including the Southeast Missourian, is praising the efforts and the principal leading the way. This is yet another high-priced Band-Aid on the problem of test scores and student achievement. Worse, it's a toxic band aid. Even worse, the district will apply it, harm our kids while the media applauded, and in a couple of years rip off this costly bad aid and apply another.
The one thing I have learned from President Trump's first two years of office is, it's amazing how many Democrats there are in the Republican Party.
It's past time for a new project moratorium in Cape. The new sports complex is nice, and even a new pool is a good idea. Even though it'll cost an extra $2 to $4 million nobody has yet discussed just to make it accessible to the Expressway. Now it's time to start spending the money to maintain Cape's busiest streets -- Cape Rock, Lexington and Perryville. The new pothole truck will break down probably as soon as it is deployed. We need serious and expensive overlays on our most important residential areas. It's not glamorous, but it IS very necessary.
Virginia (is) was for lovers. Now, Virginia is for racists and rapists.
The Associated Press reports that South Korea signed a deal to pay nearly $100 million more for U.S. troops after President Trump's demand. MAGA!
And the hunger games have begun. Which democrats are not running for president? No matter, President Trump will be re-elected. He is "Making America Great Again."
I cannot understand why cats are allowed to run loose in town. There are two tom cats (red Tabby male and cream tabby male) not neutered, running in the area of Park West Heights/Gordonville road. There are so many dangers for cats in town, such as dogs, disease, cars, etc. These cats are hungry and cold! Where is the compassion and responsibility of the owners. If you do not want to care for your cats, then don't have one.
We recently moved to Cape and Cape has the most horrible streets that are badly in need of repair all over the city. Deep potholes, cracks, markings on the streets that cannot be seen. Yet the city spends money on other unnecessary projects.
Democrats please stop with the child being separated from their parent thing. When serial killers are put behind bars we separated their children from them too. Parents make those choices. Stop the deceiving and using children as a pity leverage. America is not buying it.
Why can't the city clean up East Cape Rock, coming up hill from Big Bend?? I have spoken to several people (Public Works and the city). No one can do it? Don't our taxes cover this? Cape Rock use to be a wonderful drive to the river. It is now horrible and disgusting. Put a camera up, if nothing else. If this was in your yard, you would be fined for nuisance abatement.
