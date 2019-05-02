Speak Out 2-5-19

Investigation

The Trump family needs to be investigated until someone gets to the bottom of all the lies around the interactions with WikiLeaks and the miscellaneous Russians. Trump could release his taxes. He could tell the truth on a regular basis. We won't hold our breath.

Technology at school

In the midst of overwhelming evidence from experts -- pediatricians, psychologists, sociologist, etc. -- and what we have witnessed in regard to the devastating effects on children of their overexposure to and use of technology, Cape schools is bound and determined to create an elementary school where the students are totally immersed in technology. And the media, including the Southeast Missourian, is praising the efforts and the principal leading the way. This is yet another high-priced Band-Aid on the problem of test scores and student achievement. Worse, it's a toxic band aid. Even worse, the district will apply it, harm our kids while the media applauded, and in a couple of years rip off this costly bad aid and apply another.

Liberal Republicans

The one thing I have learned from President Trump's first two years of office is, it's amazing how many Democrats there are in the Republican Party.

Maintenance needed

It's past time for a new project moratorium in Cape. The new sports complex is nice, and even a new pool is a good idea. Even though it'll cost an extra $2 to $4 million nobody has yet discussed just to make it accessible to the Expressway. Now it's time to start spending the money to maintain Cape's busiest streets -- Cape Rock, Lexington and Perryville. The new pothole truck will break down probably as soon as it is deployed. We need serious and expensive overlays on our most important residential areas. It's not glamorous, but it IS very necessary.

Virginia mess

Virginia (is) was for lovers. Now, Virginia is for racists and rapists.

Korea deal