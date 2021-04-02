Speak Out 2/4/21

Union jobs

Union workers, look at what your vote got you. The Keystone XL pipeline shutdown, higher fuel prices and fewer good paying jobs. You get what you ask for at times and it is not always what you expected.

Energy policy

I can agree that clean energy will be good for the world, but we are not ready to change over to clean energy at the moment. It will take years, if not decades. It will take trillions of dollars to convert over to clean energy. We are moving in the direction. So why do the Democrats want to destroy our oil industry which will hurt our economy at a time it's already near collapse. Our electric grid won't be able to handle the extra consumption overnight, and if our economy collapses we won't have the money to improve our grid. We can thank the Democratic Party for what we are about to go through.

Hawley was right

Those calling for the resignation of Sen. Josh Hawley should stop and listen to him. He did not cause the riot in DC. All he did was his constitutional duty as a member of Congress to question the votes of the electoral college. We need more people like him that will stand up to Schumer, Pelosi and Big Tech.

Losing ground

Enough with the MAGA garbage. The U.S. is just a country, nothing more or less. We are losing ground by many metrics on all levels of society. Nothing any president does really affects that unless it is through sheer malice or deliberate acts to undermine the country for personal profit. Until people start raising their own children better and less minding other people's business, this country isn't going to change.