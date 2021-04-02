Speak Out 2/4/21

If masks work, why do businesses need to be closed? If masks don't work, why are we forced to wear them?
Regarding: Deer ordinance story in Feb. 2 edition: Where is Two Trees park in Cape Girardeau?
After watching Laura Logan's special on Fox about the Mexican cartel's ambush on the Mormon women and children killing three mothers and six children, I believe it's time our Congress declare war on these cartels. They are the most evil people on earth. They have murdered thousands of defenseless people over many years. In another article, I read where China is selling fentanyl to the cartels and they are mixing it with other drugs that they smuggle into the United States. Many Americans have died and many others will die if our government continues to do nothing,
Union workers, look at what your vote got you. The Keystone XL pipeline shutdown, higher fuel prices and fewer good paying jobs. You get what you ask for at times and it is not always what you expected.
I can agree that clean energy will be good for the world, but we are not ready to change over to clean energy at the moment. It will take years, if not decades. It will take trillions of dollars to convert over to clean energy. We are moving in the direction. So why do the Democrats want to destroy our oil industry which will hurt our economy at a time it's already near collapse. Our electric grid won't be able to handle the extra consumption overnight, and if our economy collapses we won't have the money to improve our grid. We can thank the Democratic Party for what we are about to go through.
Those calling for the resignation of Sen. Josh Hawley should stop and listen to him. He did not cause the riot in DC. All he did was his constitutional duty as a member of Congress to question the votes of the electoral college. We need more people like him that will stand up to Schumer, Pelosi and Big Tech.
Enough with the MAGA garbage. The U.S. is just a country, nothing more or less. We are losing ground by many metrics on all levels of society. Nothing any president does really affects that unless it is through sheer malice or deliberate acts to undermine the country for personal profit. Until people start raising their own children better and less minding other people's business, this country isn't going to change.
