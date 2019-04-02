Speak Out 2/4/19

Thank you

Big thanks to all who braved the cold to serve others. My postman delivered to me. My newspaper was there early. Trash being picked up. Thank you to all who have to work outside even when the conditions are rough. Thank you to St. James Church and Salvation Army for taking care of the homeless. God be blessed that no one has frozen to death in our area. Could you imagine if the Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics had taken place when the weather was with wind chill below zero?

Dems’ response

I see where the Democrats have already chosen someone to give the rebuttal to President Trump’s SOTU address. The funny thing is, they will write this before they even know what it is. We know that they see nothing right in President Trump and that is why, when the speech is over, I simply turn off the TV. It is overly obvious that there is nothing that our president does, thinks or dreams that would ever get any positive comments from the obstructionist Democratic Party.

Save the nation

Find solutions instead of screaming at each other.