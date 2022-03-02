Speak Out 2-3-22

Cost of goods

The cost of perishable goods is up 7% from last year at this time. The most in 40 years. Can you say thanks to all the Democrats and their supporters.

Supreme Court

If a Caucasian male judge identified as a Black female would he be on President Biden's list as possible Supreme Court justices? That would allow him to not only put a white, Black transgender person on the court, but would cover just about everything for the woke crowd. That is everything but the person's actual ability to uphold our Constitution, which should be his No. 1 priority in the selection of a Supreme Court justice.