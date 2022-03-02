Speak Out 2-3-22

The cost of perishable goods is up 7% from last year at this time. The most in 40 years. Can you say thanks to all the Democrats and their supporters.
If a Caucasian male judge identified as a Black female would he be on President Biden's list as possible Supreme Court justices? That would allow him to not only put a white, Black transgender person on the court, but would cover just about everything for the woke crowd. That is everything but the person's actual ability to uphold our Constitution, which should be his No. 1 priority in the selection of a Supreme Court justice.
The new City Hall in Cape Girardeau is said to be state of the art. The city spent millions on an old building. I'm sure the city saved money in the short term, but it's still one of the oldest buildings in Cape Girardeau and will eventually have old building problems and would have been better to have built a new building. The old courthouse has a lot of history, good and bad, and would have been a good place for a museum where citizens could learn about our history, but as usual our city officials chose to save in the short term.
I agree with Lucas Presson's column about the SEMO MLK speaker, Judge Miller. After recent years of speakers more concerned about political agendas, it was refreshing to lift up the values that Dr. King espoused around personal responsibility and the individual's ability to effect change, rather than looking to government. Judge Miller didn't sugarcoat anything, but he offered hope and a challenge. Thanks SEMO!
