Speak Out 2/3/21

Free speech

Why is the left squashing free speech from people who disagree with them? Could it be they know most of their policies hurt the average American, even the people who voted for them? No one is always right. That is why our founding fathers wanted freedom of speech to be the First Amendment. They knew we have citizens from different backgrounds, and they wanted to give everyone the opportunity to voice their opinions -- even the people who disagreed with them.

Government spending

The trillions of dollars our country has spent on COVID-19 has done very little to help the people who are affected. As with most government programs, many people received money that weren't directly affected or needed it. Throwing money at problems doesn't fix problems. Usually, it causes greedy people to commit fraud. They haven't spent all the money from the first two stimulus programs and our politicians want to waste more money. Our country is broke and can't afford to throw money away.

Union jobs

I think the AFL-CIO shot themselves in the foot when they backed Biden for president. The first day, he canceled thousands of good paying union jobs, and this is just the beginning. The Democrats are going to do away with fracking, coal mining, oil exploration and all gasoline-powered vehicles. Biden will do whatever the Pelosi, Schumer and the squad gang tells him to. Too bad. Those were good paying jobs. Now the illegals coming in will work for whatever they can get.