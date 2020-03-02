Speak Out 2/3/20

Abuse of power

The Democrats say President Donald Trump is guilty of “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress.” Where is the smoking gun? Or should I ask where is the stained blue dress? If we let them remove President Donald Trump from office on these fake charges, our government will collapse as we know it. As far as the obstruction of Congress charge goes, that has been brought about by (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi and her minions by not doing the people’s business they were elected to do. She and her minions are also guilty of abuse of power by doing a partisan impeachment of a duly-elected president. God help us if the Democrats ever get power of both houses and the White House!

Not justice

A Trump impeachment trial with no witnesses, no documents and no attempt at justice is just a farce. The Republicans are rightly afraid to let the truth be known, but the cover up is proof enough that they are not on the side of the angels.