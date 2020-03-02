Speak Out 2/3/20

The Democrats say President Donald Trump is guilty of “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress.” Where is the smoking gun? Or should I ask where is the stained blue dress? If we let them remove President Donald Trump from office on these fake charges, our government will collapse as we know it. As far as the obstruction of Congress charge goes, that has been brought about by (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi and her minions by not doing the people’s business they were elected to do. She and her minions are also guilty of abuse of power by doing a partisan impeachment of a duly-elected president. God help us if the Democrats ever get power of both houses and the White House!
A Trump impeachment trial with no witnesses, no documents and no attempt at justice is just a farce. The Republicans are rightly afraid to let the truth be known, but the cover up is proof enough that they are not on the side of the angels.
It would be easier if the City of Jackson would just tell us what days we don’t have to boil water!
Cape County Sheriff’s Department. We heard the appeal for the need for the extra tax and the amount of tax money already the department gets. And the need for extra employees. What wasn’t heard was the amount of outside money the department gets for housing federal inmates (the main reason for the need for extra employees). Thinking someone needs to be more open on things to us.
Why earthquakes? Could it be a lot of oil being taken out of ground leaving voids in the earths layers? Doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know what happens next.
