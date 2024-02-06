All sections
OpinionFebruary 28, 2020

Speak Out 2/28/20

I watched the Democrat candidates debate Tuesday night in South Carolina and in my opinion President Trump was the winner again. The Democrats were all pathetic. Trump-Pence 2020. Jackson Indian football had a super season and they'll have another good one if they can get the offense to work against teams like Staley and Carthage. They've got to be able to pass and get open against great defenses or history will repeat itself...

Democrat debate

I watched the Democrat candidates debate Tuesday night in South Carolina and in my opinion President Trump was the winner again. The Democrats were all pathetic. Trump-Pence 2020.

Jackson football

Jackson Indian football had a super season and they'll have another good one if they can get the offense to work against teams like Staley and Carthage. They've got to be able to pass and get open against great defenses or history will repeat itself.

Pardon the swamp

I thought Trump wanted to drain the swamp, but it appears he wants to pardon it instead. Now he wants to pardon Roger Stone, a corrupt man if there ever was one, prosecuted by a Republican-led DOJ. Even Barr and his prosecutors knew just how corrupt this man was, but Trump sees him as a "victim," just as he views himself. The president is spiraling out of control and exacting revenge on everyone who had the audacity to tell the truth about his corrupt behavior and no one in the Republican Party is even thinking about reining him in. How far will he go before he guts the DOJ, FBI, CIA, NSC and the NSA and opens America to a devastating attack by Putin or China's Xi?

America is great

The economy is booming! We have record low unemployment, record high consumer confidence, increased average wages, a skyrocketing stock market, and averaging nearly 200,000 new jobs per month. Nearly every single piece of economic data has improved in the 800 days since Trump's ejection compared to the 800 days before. America is great! Let's keep it that way.

Celebrate character

Your high school athletic career is very temporary, but character lasts a lifetime. The person you are is far more important than the player. Be kind and compassionate. Help others. Be the person whom people respect as an athlete and a person. Administrators should demand this of coaches, and coaches should be instilling this philosophy. And the media should celebrate it.

Speak Out
