Speak Out 2/28/18

Sullivan column

I agree with the Speak Out reader on how ridiculous the Joe Sullivan column was about Mike Pence. He should stick to columns about his cats.

Mary Poppins

Five of us went to see "Mary Poppins" at the River Campus. We were really looking forward to seeing such a great musical. The acting and dancing was wonderful. The big problem was that we could not understand what the actors were saying. There was only a very small amount of the conversation that we could hear. We heard sound, but could not hear the words. What a disappointment. Such a wonderful musical here in Cape Girardeau. Can something be done about this in the future? Surely with such a place like the River Campus, something can be done. We are very disappointed viewers of "Mary Poppins."