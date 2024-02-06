Speak Out 2/28/18

Though heavily redacted, the recently released Democratic response to the Republican memo alleging partisanship in the Department of Justice successfully obliterated the GOP's propaganda.
Adrienne Ross, since you're so hung ho about guns for teachers, why don't you run for the local school board on a platform endorsing the idea and see how you'll do.
I agree with the Speak Out reader on how ridiculous the Joe Sullivan column was about Mike Pence. He should stick to columns about his cats.
Five of us went to see "Mary Poppins" at the River Campus. We were really looking forward to seeing such a great musical. The acting and dancing was wonderful. The big problem was that we could not understand what the actors were saying. There was only a very small amount of the conversation that we could hear. We heard sound, but could not hear the words. What a disappointment. Such a wonderful musical here in Cape Girardeau. Can something be done about this in the future? Surely with such a place like the River Campus, something can be done. We are very disappointed viewers of "Mary Poppins."
