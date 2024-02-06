All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
OpinionFebruary 28, 2018
Speak Out 2/28/18
Though heavily redacted, the recently released Democratic response to the Republican memo alleging partisanship in the Department of Justice successfully obliterated the GOP's propaganda. Adrienne Ross, since you're so hung ho about guns for teachers, why don't you run for the local school board on a platform endorsing the idea and see how you'll do...

Dem response

Though heavily redacted, the recently released Democratic response to the Republican memo alleging partisanship in the Department of Justice successfully obliterated the GOP's propaganda.

Ross campaign?

Adrienne Ross, since you're so hung ho about guns for teachers, why don't you run for the local school board on a platform endorsing the idea and see how you'll do.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Sullivan column

I agree with the Speak Out reader on how ridiculous the Joe Sullivan column was about Mike Pence. He should stick to columns about his cats.

Mary Poppins

Five of us went to see "Mary Poppins" at the River Campus. We were really looking forward to seeing such a great musical. The acting and dancing was wonderful. The big problem was that we could not understand what the actors were saying. There was only a very small amount of the conversation that we could hear. We heard sound, but could not hear the words. What a disappointment. Such a wonderful musical here in Cape Girardeau. Can something be done about this in the future? Surely with such a place like the River Campus, something can be done. We are very disappointed viewers of "Mary Poppins."

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionSep. 30
Prayer 9-30-24
OpinionSep. 30
Discover the top local businesses in the Southeast Missouria...
OpinionSep. 29
Our opinion: Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democr...
OpinionSep. 28
Our opinion: Cape County clerk rightfully honored for electi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

Related
Parker: Why are more young women than young men moving left?
OpinionSep. 28
Parker: Why are more young women than young men moving left?
Speak Out 9-27-24: Voters' priorities, Trump, gas prices and controversial amendment
OpinionSep. 28
Speak Out 9-27-24: Voters' priorities, Trump, gas prices and controversial amendment
Lowry: Israel's righteous war on Hezbollah
OpinionSep. 28
Lowry: Israel's righteous war on Hezbollah
Prayer 9-28-24
OpinionSep. 28
Prayer 9-28-24
Letter: GOP is a weird party
OpinionSep. 28
Letter: GOP is a weird party
Prayer 9-27-24
OpinionSep. 27
Prayer 9-27-24
Purcell: Candidates are supporting the trades
OpinionSep. 27
Purcell: Candidates are supporting the trades
Editorial Roundup from newspapers across the United States
OpinionSep. 26
Editorial Roundup from newspapers across the United States
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy