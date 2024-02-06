Speak Out 2-26-21

It's time to work on infrastructure. Bridges, roads and electrical grid!
Thank you, Mr. Biden, for giving us higher gas prices and for letting 25,000 illegal immigrants come across our border without being tested for virus and being properly vetted for MS-13 gang membership and drug cartel members and human traffickers and shutting down the oil pipeline, costing thousands of good paying union jobs.
What is more important, defending and protecting the Constitution of the United States or getting re-elected? Forty three Republicans chose the latter when faced with overwhelming evidence that Donald Trump repeatedly violated the Constitution and incited insurrection along with endangering the lives of the VP and numerous members of Congress. They can live with that but they can't live without Trump's base. So weighing the two choices they said "meh" to the Constitution and "you betcha" to acquitting Trump. Way to go you spineless wonders!
What sad news about carGo ending their service. Their service was so greatly needed for the Cape Girardeau area. They were responsive, reliable for all who were needing transportation. That level of service was previously nonexistent. Their absence will leave a tremendous void for those needing transportation.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.