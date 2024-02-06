Speak Out 2-26-21

Impeachment

What is more important, defending and protecting the Constitution of the United States or getting re-elected? Forty three Republicans chose the latter when faced with overwhelming evidence that Donald Trump repeatedly violated the Constitution and incited insurrection along with endangering the lives of the VP and numerous members of Congress. They can live with that but they can't live without Trump's base. So weighing the two choices they said "meh" to the Constitution and "you betcha" to acquitting Trump. Way to go you spineless wonders!

carGo to close

What sad news about carGo ending their service. Their service was so greatly needed for the Cape Girardeau area. They were responsive, reliable for all who were needing transportation. That level of service was previously nonexistent. Their absence will leave a tremendous void for those needing transportation.