Speak Out 2/26/19

Beyonce concert

Confessional disclosure records show that Democratic members of the Congressional Black Caucus took a $60,000 trip to see Beyonce and other stars perform in concert in South Africa late last year. The Democrats said the lobbyist junket was to show their commitment to anti-poverty measures, and somehow managed to say it with a straight face.

Russia hoax

It is goofy, non-logical to believe that the Russians would want to help elect a president who loves and wants to protect his country. It makes much more sense that they would want to help elect a person who despises America and Americans as they do Hillary, for instance. The proof is there for those not afraid of the truth.

States' lawsuit

Will those states that are suing President Trump over the emergency declaration be willing to take all the "illegal" immigrants? I do not think so. What does Hawaii have to worry about anyway, they are not going to swim out there. That is a frivolous lawsuit for sure. Just more obstruction by the democrats.