Speak Out 2/26/19

More made up fake news, "The Smollett Story." ABC, CBS, NBC, and especially CNN have egg on their collective faces again. Watch any of these networks and then believe the exact opposite of what you see and hear.
Mr. Knudtson outlines all the progress that has been made in bringing folks and dollars to Cape. But here is something that is overlooked. Most of those enterprises are for-profit and private operations. The Sportsplex is not and annually operates at a significant loss. The claim is that it brings in hotel-motel-restaurant tax and sales tax whenever there is an event. But does that offset the loss? This offset is totally unsubstantiated and probably won't be. So every taxpayer must subsidize this while hotels, motels, restaurants, and private businesses profit. Is the new swim venue next?
Confessional disclosure records show that Democratic members of the Congressional Black Caucus took a $60,000 trip to see Beyonce and other stars perform in concert in South Africa late last year. The Democrats said the lobbyist junket was to show their commitment to anti-poverty measures, and somehow managed to say it with a straight face.
It is goofy, non-logical to believe that the Russians would want to help elect a president who loves and wants to protect his country. It makes much more sense that they would want to help elect a person who despises America and Americans as they do Hillary, for instance. The proof is there for those not afraid of the truth.
Will those states that are suing President Trump over the emergency declaration be willing to take all the "illegal" immigrants? I do not think so. What does Hawaii have to worry about anyway, they are not going to swim out there. That is a frivolous lawsuit for sure. Just more obstruction by the democrats.
