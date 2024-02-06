All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionFebruary 26, 2019

Speak Out 2/26/19

More made up fake news, "The Smollett Story." ABC, CBS, NBC, and especially CNN have egg on their collective faces again. Watch any of these networks and then believe the exact opposite of what you see and hear. Mr. Knudtson outlines all the progress that has been made in bringing folks and dollars to Cape. ...

Fake news

More made up fake news, "The Smollett Story." ABC, CBS, NBC, and especially CNN have egg on their collective faces again. Watch any of these networks and then believe the exact opposite of what you see and hear.

Taxpayers' expense

Mr. Knudtson outlines all the progress that has been made in bringing folks and dollars to Cape. But here is something that is overlooked. Most of those enterprises are for-profit and private operations. The Sportsplex is not and annually operates at a significant loss. The claim is that it brings in hotel-motel-restaurant tax and sales tax whenever there is an event. But does that offset the loss? This offset is totally unsubstantiated and probably won't be. So every taxpayer must subsidize this while hotels, motels, restaurants, and private businesses profit. Is the new swim venue next?

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Beyonce concert

Confessional disclosure records show that Democratic members of the Congressional Black Caucus took a $60,000 trip to see Beyonce and other stars perform in concert in South Africa late last year. The Democrats said the lobbyist junket was to show their commitment to anti-poverty measures, and somehow managed to say it with a straight face.

Russia hoax

It is goofy, non-logical to believe that the Russians would want to help elect a president who loves and wants to protect his country. It makes much more sense that they would want to help elect a person who despises America and Americans as they do Hillary, for instance. The proof is there for those not afraid of the truth.

States' lawsuit

Will those states that are suing President Trump over the emergency declaration be willing to take all the "illegal" immigrants? I do not think so. What does Hawaii have to worry about anyway, they are not going to swim out there. That is a frivolous lawsuit for sure. Just more obstruction by the democrats.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 25
Prayer 12-25-24
OpinionDec. 24
Our opinion: A look back at 2024 on Christmas Day
OpinionDec. 24
Smith: Merry Christmas!
OpinionDec. 24
De Rugy: Wishing for Santa-like efficiency in the USA

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 12-24-24
OpinionDec. 24
Prayer 12-24-24
Show Me Institute: Building nuclear on the shoulders of coal
OpinionDec. 23
Show Me Institute: Building nuclear on the shoulders of coal
Hanson: Dronomania
OpinionDec. 23
Hanson: Dronomania
Hanson: What was so different this time about Trump's election?
OpinionDec. 23
Hanson: What was so different this time about Trump's election?
Parker: Did Luigi Mangione murder because of 'emotional disturbance'?
OpinionDec. 23
Parker: Did Luigi Mangione murder because of 'emotional disturbance'?
The Christmas Story, according to St. Luke
OpinionDec. 23
The Christmas Story, according to St. Luke
Prayer 12-23-24
OpinionDec. 23
Prayer 12-23-24
Prayer 12-21-24
OpinionDec. 21
Prayer 12-21-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy