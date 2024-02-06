Speak Out 2-25-21

School appreciated

As I was growing up grandparents and their friends told stories on what they did to go to school. Many went to one-room schools. There were no school buses. Many of their parents had no car. Most walked. They all told stories of walking in snow or rain, crossing creeks walking through woods. Many had to drop out after sixth or eighth grade so they could work to help their families. They all had a desire to attend high school and graduate. They knew most would not get an opportunity to attend college, but they all desired to learn as much as they could. My generation, I'm in my 60s, took school for granted. We were fortunate that school was easily available. Now in our country some school districts are telling students attending school is not important. When the pandemic first started and all schools were closed my grandchildren were happy to get a longer summer break, but by the end of summer they had a desire to go back to school. They no longer take school for granted as my generation did. Sometimes God shows us what is important through tragedies.