Speak Out 2-25-21

Remember a few years ago when Texas politicians were taking "victory" tours in Missouri, Kansas and elsewhere to try and convince other states to deregulate, cut taxes for the wealthy and do things their way because it was so amazing? At least our electricity is on today, unlike most of Texas. When politicians start talking about how wonderful they are doing, it is 99.9% baloney. And now the good people of Texas will be holding their hands saying the rest of the country should be paying to fix their electric grids. Just watch.
As I was growing up grandparents and their friends told stories on what they did to go to school. Many went to one-room schools. There were no school buses. Many of their parents had no car. Most walked. They all told stories of walking in snow or rain, crossing creeks walking through woods. Many had to drop out after sixth or eighth grade so they could work to help their families. They all had a desire to attend high school and graduate. They knew most would not get an opportunity to attend college, but they all desired to learn as much as they could. My generation, I'm in my 60s, took school for granted. We were fortunate that school was easily available. Now in our country some school districts are telling students attending school is not important. When the pandemic first started and all schools were closed my grandchildren were happy to get a longer summer break, but by the end of summer they had a desire to go back to school. They no longer take school for granted as my generation did. Sometimes God shows us what is important through tragedies.
