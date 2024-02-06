Speak Out 2/25/19

South-side streets

All streets need repaired; not just the ones on the north and west side. Too much emphasis is placed on the “nice” areas! I care about my home and vehicle, so fix our south-side streets also!

Trump-N. Korea meeting

The Trump-Kim Jung Un meeting coming up is easy to forecast. Trump will lie and claim some great victory. North Korea won’t give up anything but gets points for putting one over on Trump. No record will be released to the American people. Lies and more lies.

Jussie Smollett

It amazes me that the FBI can take a simple arson, which should have been totally investigated by the Columbia Police, and propel it into a full blown hate crime investigation, yet totally ignore the more obvious and serious hate crime propagated by Jussie Smollett and his co-conspirators.

False investigations

People are upset because President Donald Trump supposedly works only 40 percent of each day. Well, that is 800 percent more each day than Congress. But it is doubtful they even put in 5 percent effort each day. That is unless they are wasting taxpayers money on false investigations.