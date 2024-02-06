Speak Out 2/25/19

All streets need repaired; not just the ones on the north and west side. Too much emphasis is placed on the “nice” areas! I care about my home and vehicle, so fix our south-side streets also!
The Trump-Kim Jung Un meeting coming up is easy to forecast. Trump will lie and claim some great victory. North Korea won’t give up anything but gets points for putting one over on Trump. No record will be released to the American people. Lies and more lies.
It amazes me that the FBI can take a simple arson, which should have been totally investigated by the Columbia Police, and propel it into a full blown hate crime investigation, yet totally ignore the more obvious and serious hate crime propagated by Jussie Smollett and his co-conspirators.
People are upset because President Donald Trump supposedly works only 40 percent of each day. Well, that is 800 percent more each day than Congress. But it is doubtful they even put in 5 percent effort each day. That is unless they are wasting taxpayers money on false investigations.
Special thanks for our paper carrier for Southeast Missourian. We would like to thank our paper carrier for their thoughtfulness of our paper delivery on Feb. 16 during the ice storm. The paper was placed at our stairs. I didn’t have to walk on the ice to retrieve it. Thank you for your concern for seniors. God Bless.
New Year’s resolutions are long gone. However, rules of the road should always be in the forefront of drivers’ minds! You know that ignored wand on the side of the steering column? It’s for signaling. Signaling helps both drivers and walkers. Use it! And stop signs mean STOP, unlike yield signs. Yielding at a roundabout, look left. At a stop, look right. Speed limit signs are there for a reason. These driving laws/rules weren’t made to be broken. Think!
These Democrat presidential candidates look like they’re either getting ready for a local pickleball tournament down at the Y or preparing to go on an ’80s concert tour. Are these folks really the best we offer to challenge Trump?
Question for the people or politicians who vote for and are in favor of abortion. If you were not born yet, how would you vote?
16 states have filed lawsuits again President Trump’s national emergency declaration. How many of these states have Democrat governors and legislatures? Why do states like Hawaii and Illinois oppose the wall? Nobody wants to immigrate to either state. Illinois is broke and Hawaii is too expensive. I am one Missourian for the wall. Build it and they will come, LEGALLY.
