OpinionFebruary 24, 2022

Speak Out 2-24-22

The shooting in Charleston early Saturday morning is a tragedy that could be prevented. Our police need more tools to help prevent shootings. They are not allowed to do the things they need to do to help prevent people from killing, but we as a society have to face facts. ...

Charleston shooting

The shooting in Charleston early Saturday morning is a tragedy that could be prevented. Our police need more tools to help prevent shootings. They are not allowed to do the things they need to do to help prevent people from killing, but we as a society have to face facts. Most shootings are done with illegal guns and usually illegal drugs are involved in some way. Police know who are committing these violent crimes, but unless eyewitnesses come forward and tell who did these horrible acts of evil they can't do much. We need new laws that allow police to search a person they know is involved in criminal actions.

Electric subsidies

The USA subsidizes purchase of electric vehicles which have a gigantic battery that will end up in dumps poisoning ground water. Subsidizing the price of waste plastic would be a more green action.

Speak Out
