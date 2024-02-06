Speak Out 2-24-22

Charleston shooting

The shooting in Charleston early Saturday morning is a tragedy that could be prevented. Our police need more tools to help prevent shootings. They are not allowed to do the things they need to do to help prevent people from killing, but we as a society have to face facts. Most shootings are done with illegal guns and usually illegal drugs are involved in some way. Police know who are committing these violent crimes, but unless eyewitnesses come forward and tell who did these horrible acts of evil they can't do much. We need new laws that allow police to search a person they know is involved in criminal actions.