Speak Out 2/23/18

I just read the Southeast Missourian and not one word about what our local schools are doing or going to do to protect our children. I don't think an AP article is going to tell them. With the hundreds of thousands of dollars being spent for artificial turf to protect a selected few from concussions how much is a life worth?
Sorry to say the young students have more sense then the adults of today. More common sense gun control is needed. In no way that would take the guns from the hunters. But out of the availability of someone not thinking mentally right.