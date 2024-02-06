Speak Out 2/22/19

Voting details

Again the voters of Cape voted for funds for a project without the EXACT details of the project. We vote for a swimming pool replacement and now getting neighborhood redevelopment. If the school board keeps changing the plans, it will soon be in Jefferson School, now attached to the school with a glass wall and concession in the school cafeteria. If Cape needed 15 million to build the quality pool that this city deserves, it should have submitted that to the voters.

Green Deal?

The labor unions won't have to worry about the right to work push much longer. The Democrats are going to push the New Green Deal and do away with airplane travel (no more airline workers union, no more automobiles' (no more autoworker unions), no more fossil fuels, no power plants and oil and gas operated plants, no more beef (dairy products and meat packing businesses gone.) But then they voted for these Democrats. To repeat that old saying: You reap what you sow.