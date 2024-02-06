All sections
February 22, 2019

Speak Out 2/22/19

Again the voters of Cape voted for funds for a project without the EXACT details of the project. We vote for a swimming pool replacement and now getting neighborhood redevelopment. If the school board keeps changing the plans, it will soon be in Jefferson School, now attached to the school with a glass wall and concession in the school cafeteria. If Cape needed 15 million to build the quality pool that this city deserves, it should have submitted that to the voters...

Voting details

Green Deal?

The labor unions won't have to worry about the right to work push much longer. The Democrats are going to push the New Green Deal and do away with airplane travel (no more airline workers union, no more automobiles' (no more autoworker unions), no more fossil fuels, no power plants and oil and gas operated plants, no more beef (dairy products and meat packing businesses gone.) But then they voted for these Democrats. To repeat that old saying: You reap what you sow.

Border wall 2020

We will have a decision to make in 2020. Do we want border security and a safer United States or open borders and more drugs and crime? Beto has already said he would tear down the existing border walls. How many other Democrats would do the same? That is why I will be voting for President Trump in 2020.

No emergency

According to the President, there is an invasion of illegals at the southern border. According to his own Homeland Security Department, the number of immigrants at that border has been dropping since 2000 and still dropping. What's the emergency?

Speak Out
