Speak Out 2-21-24

Reality check

It seems every judge who rules against Trump is "crooked." He needs a good dose of reality!

Travel sports

I had to laugh at the arrogance of the Speak Out contributor who ordered parents to restrict their kids to rec sports only. First of all, the so-called reasons offered for not participating on travel teams were not well-thought through and don't hold water. My husband and I raised four children; two played only rec sports and two played both rec and travel, depending on the sport. Both rec and travel team play had advantages and disadvantages; both opened doors for our kids; both allowed them to grow as individuals, as team members, as family members, etc. All four of our children, now in their late 30s and early 40s, say that what they chose and we supported them in, be it rec only or rec and travel, was the right one for them and they would do the same thing again.