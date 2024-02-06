Speak Out 2-21-24

Reality check
It seems every judge who rules against Trump is "crooked." He needs a good dose of reality!
Travel sports
I had to laugh at the arrogance of the Speak Out contributor who ordered parents to restrict their kids to rec sports only. First of all, the so-called reasons offered for not participating on travel teams were not well-thought through and don't hold water. My husband and I raised four children; two played only rec sports and two played both rec and travel, depending on the sport. Both rec and travel team play had advantages and disadvantages; both opened doors for our kids; both allowed them to grow as individuals, as team members, as family members, etc. All four of our children, now in their late 30s and early 40s, say that what they chose and we supported them in, be it rec only or rec and travel, was the right one for them and they would do the same thing again.
Not a fan
The person who wrote in to comment on the ease of winning a pro football game obviously is neither a fan nor a viewer. First, it's not "easy" to win a pro football game. Far from it. Second, a team cannot win by having the QB run the ball on every play (obvious mistruth) AND the QB is not prohibited from being hit, as this person claimed. Watch even 5 minutes of a pro football game and you will see how ridiculous this claim is.
Jefferson pool
Before the next tax grab, it's time for some of that transparency that the mayor promised. What are the summer figures for the Jefferson pool? We heard about Splash. So how about attendance, income and operational expenses for Jefferson during the summer months?
