Speak Out 2-21-22

School board decisions

Cape School Board is now talking about building a new sports complex and just bought Red Star Church. Yes, they did recently do some work in the elementary schools, but what they did was all for show and not the upgrades that are needed in the classrooms themselves. We have a teacher crisis. We are losing teachers quickly each year. Instead of doing big showy building projects, invest that money in the teachers' salaries and classroom needs. Maybe then we can keep our teachers and they would have the supplies they need and not have to ask parents for donations for tissues and paper towels.

No leadership

Another example of Joe Biden's incompetence is the train derailment and intentional chemical burn in Ohio. He waged a war against burn pits in the military and yet allowed toxic fumes to fill the air in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. His secretary of transportation has never shown up at the scene and the vice president is nowhere to be found. If this is the best we can do for leadership in this country may God help us!

Road repairs

Man, oh man. Drive Lexington from Cape Rock to Big Bend lately?