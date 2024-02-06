Speak Out 2-21-22

Cape School Board is now talking about building a new sports complex and just bought Red Star Church. Yes, they did recently do some work in the elementary schools, but what they did was all for show and not the upgrades that are needed in the classrooms themselves. We have a teacher crisis. We are losing teachers quickly each year. Instead of doing big showy building projects, invest that money in the teachers' salaries and classroom needs. Maybe then we can keep our teachers and they would have the supplies they need and not have to ask parents for donations for tissues and paper towels.
Another example of Joe Biden's incompetence is the train derailment and intentional chemical burn in Ohio. He waged a war against burn pits in the military and yet allowed toxic fumes to fill the air in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. His secretary of transportation has never shown up at the scene and the vice president is nowhere to be found. If this is the best we can do for leadership in this country may God help us!
Man, oh man. Drive Lexington from Cape Rock to Big Bend lately?
The section of Lexington between Cape Rock and Hwy 177 is so extraordinarily hazardous that it should be shut down. Pot holes have become craters. Efforts to patch the cement with asphalt are useless. Motorists are constantly weaving and dodging to avoid damage to their vehicles, risking loss of control or collision. Immediate action is needed to prevent property damage to vehicles, or worse yet, a tragedy.
There were 45,222 gun deaths in the US in 2020. In that same year there were zero deaths from wokeness. Guess which one Republicans have chosen to vilify, demonize and ban? No wonder they're devoid of any ideas on how to help Americans!
City of Cape, please fix the potholes on William Street. Thank you.
I have an idea of how to improve the Super Bowl Halftime Show: Do not have one. Show highlights of past games or maybe just use the time as a restroom intermission, at least the time would be well used!