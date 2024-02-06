All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionFebruary 20, 2021

Speak Out 2-21-21

I would like to thank the man and his children for coming to our street (Diana Drive in Jackson) and cleaning some of the driveways. It was a big help to me and I am sure to other neighbors. Also to the children who collected money for the Humane Society on such a cold day. It reminds us that there are GOOD people who do good deeds because it is the right thing...

Thank you

I would like to thank the man and his children for coming to our street (Diana Drive in Jackson) and cleaning some of the driveways. It was a big help to me and I am sure to other neighbors. Also to the children who collected money for the Humane Society on such a cold day. It reminds us that there are GOOD people who do good deeds because it is the right thing.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Fossil fuels

The weather the Last couple of weeks should be a wake-up call to all the people that want to destroy our oil industry. We are not prepared to not use fossil fuels. I'm not saying that it shouldn't be a goal, but the facts are clear we are not ready and we will need fossil fuels while we move toward alternative energy. This is common sense. The Biden administration so far have shown no common sense.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 9
De Rugy: Election night's least surprising result is a bipar...
OpinionNov. 9
Hanson: Harris was always doomed
OpinionNov. 9
Prayer 11-9-24
OpinionNov. 8
Our Opinion: SEED Symposium offers full day of economic info...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Speak Out: How the media covered the presidential race and why Harris lost to Trump
OpinionNov. 8
Speak Out: How the media covered the presidential race and why Harris lost to Trump
Lyons: A lion among us
OpinionNov. 8
Lyons: A lion among us
Prayer 11-8-24
OpinionNov. 8
Prayer 11-8-24
Speak Out: Readers share thoughts on election results and what it means for America's future
OpinionNov. 7
Speak Out: Readers share thoughts on election results and what it means for America's future
Our Opinion: Pershard Owens getting the most out of his talents
OpinionNov. 7
Our Opinion: Pershard Owens getting the most out of his talents
Thiessen: Trump is my president – and yours
OpinionNov. 7
Thiessen: Trump is my president – and yours
Prayer 11-7-24
OpinionNov. 7
Prayer 11-7-24
Goldberg: Amid a combative election, party realignment continued apace
OpinionNov. 7
Goldberg: Amid a combative election, party realignment continued apace
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy