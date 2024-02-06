Speak Out 2-21-21

I would like to thank the man and his children for coming to our street (Diana Drive in Jackson) and cleaning some of the driveways. It was a big help to me and I am sure to other neighbors. Also to the children who collected money for the Humane Society on such a cold day. It reminds us that there are GOOD people who do good deeds because it is the right thing.
The weather the Last couple of weeks should be a wake-up call to all the people that want to destroy our oil industry. We are not prepared to not use fossil fuels. I'm not saying that it shouldn't be a goal, but the facts are clear we are not ready and we will need fossil fuels while we move toward alternative energy. This is common sense. The Biden administration so far have shown no common sense.
