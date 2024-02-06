Speak Out 2/21/20

I thought something was going to be done about the illegal parking on Normal Street? I just drove through there and there were 22 cars parked in yellow zones and blocking fire hydrants.
"I will stop the separation of adults and children at the borders." So why not also say that they will stop putting adults in jail for crimes like theft, murders and assault. (That would also be taking children away from their parents.) Maybe if the adults or parents stopped the illegal stuff and crimes they wouldn't want to be separated!
In my unbiased opinion, the House of Representatives and Senate are both due a hemorrhoidectomy. Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler and Schumer should all be removed from Congress for their part in the attempt to remove a duly elected president.
I have a perfectly sane and legit reason for the wall and strong borders. Just look at China and the "Coronavirus." Any illegal entry into our country could be a carrier of this or some other contagious disease. They could even be a plant by some foreign country to harm us. All immigrants should have to come into this country through normal ports of entry and be evaluated for contagions for a minimal two-week period. Even the Democrats could not find fault with this, I would hope.
I ask my liberal friends: Where does it say in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, or the Bill of Rights that a majority of the justices sitting on the Supreme Court are to be liberals? My liberal friends act and speak as if they believe it is their God-given and Constitutional right to maintain a majority of liberal justices sitting on the Supreme Court.
