Speak Out 2/21/20

Duly elected president

In my unbiased opinion, the House of Representatives and Senate are both due a hemorrhoidectomy. Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler and Schumer should all be removed from Congress for their part in the attempt to remove a duly elected president.

Value of wall

I have a perfectly sane and legit reason for the wall and strong borders. Just look at China and the "Coronavirus." Any illegal entry into our country could be a carrier of this or some other contagious disease. They could even be a plant by some foreign country to harm us. All immigrants should have to come into this country through normal ports of entry and be evaluated for contagions for a minimal two-week period. Even the Democrats could not find fault with this, I would hope.

Liberal majority

I ask my liberal friends: Where does it say in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, or the Bill of Rights that a majority of the justices sitting on the Supreme Court are to be liberals? My liberal friends act and speak as if they believe it is their God-given and Constitutional right to maintain a majority of liberal justices sitting on the Supreme Court.