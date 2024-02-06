All sections
OpinionFebruary 21, 2018
Speak Out 2/21/18
Thanks to Jon Rust for listing some of his favorite downtown Cape establishments. I share his enthusiasm and would encourage people to patronize these places. One of my favorite routines is to go to Rude Dog Pub, follow up with a visit to Main Street Station for a couple of burgers, and bring them back to Rude Dog to eat. I'm soon going to branch out and go up the street to Coin Op to play the pinball machine, a game I virtually perfected 60 years ago at Wimpy's...

Downtown foodie

Thanks to Jon Rust for listing some of his favorite downtown Cape establishments. I share his enthusiasm and would encourage people to patronize these places. One of my favorite routines is to go to Rude Dog Pub, follow up with a visit to Main Street Station for a couple of burgers, and bring them back to Rude Dog to eat. I'm soon going to branch out and go up the street to Coin Op to play the pinball machine, a game I virtually perfected 60 years ago at Wimpy's.

U.S. deficit

I believe in government. I believe it can be a force for good. I also believe in deficit spending whenever appropriate. However, I do not believe in deficit spending when the economy is in good shape, with full employment, a growing GDP, etc. That's why I think the Trump administration's move to engage in almost invaluable deficit spending is a colossal gamble that could lead to our nation's collapse.

Too much bias

CNN's and MSNBC's editorial policies both seem to be: If President Trump and his supporters said or did something, it is automatically wrong; if President Trump's critics said or did something, it is automatically right.

Speak Out
