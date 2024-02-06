Speak Out 2/21/18

U.S. deficit

I believe in government. I believe it can be a force for good. I also believe in deficit spending whenever appropriate. However, I do not believe in deficit spending when the economy is in good shape, with full employment, a growing GDP, etc. That's why I think the Trump administration's move to engage in almost invaluable deficit spending is a colossal gamble that could lead to our nation's collapse.

Too much bias

CNN's and MSNBC's editorial policies both seem to be: If President Trump and his supporters said or did something, it is automatically wrong; if President Trump's critics said or did something, it is automatically right.