Speak Out 2-20-20

To the nice gentleman who paid for our lunch at Don Carlos on Saturday, Feb. 8: We haven't been married 60 years, but if we had met earlier in our lives we might have been. Again that was a very nice thing you did. God Bless
I can't speak to the efficiency of diverging diamond interchanges, but the ones I've been on are everything, except straight.
Center Junction design as shown in some media will be very poor as far as being user friendly. What I have seen is it will be very curvy. Entering appears that drivers will have to veer right then turn left to cross over the other side. Then it will not be straight until you turn back to traditional side. It appears that traffic will constantly be turning one way then back another way. I assume this is to slow traffic but it will be a nightmare.
Puerto Rico's government revealed recently that it lost more than $2.6 million after falling for an email phishing scam. The finance director of the island's Industrial Development Company said that the agency sent the money to a fraudulent account. But Democrats want to send more money there with no strings attached.
Justice for victims. Too many times our society hears how many people are in our prisons. Then we hear how many are black and how many are white. How many are men compared to women. Then people (even news media covers it) coming to conclusions that it's some how racist. It is simple people are in prisons based on their actions!
The Democrats keep harping on gun control. Just look at Virginia and their new laws. I think they (Democrats) should be looking at people on cellphones. Our local news station said that 9 people a day die from distracted driving, what a waste. I would rather meet a person behind the wheel of a car with a gun in it than meet the same driver talking or texting while driving and not paying any attention to their surroundings. Cellphone use in moving vehicles should be outlawed!
How ironic that the Speak Out comment praising Trump's economy was next to the conservative opinion piece about government spending being so out of control. Deficits do matter. The stock market is NOT the economy. And things are not that rosy.
