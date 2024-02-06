Speak Out 2-20-20

Nice gentleman

To the nice gentleman who paid for our lunch at Don Carlos on Saturday, Feb. 8: We haven't been married 60 years, but if we had met earlier in our lives we might have been. Again that was a very nice thing you did. God Bless

Diverging diamond

I can't speak to the efficiency of diverging diamond interchanges, but the ones I've been on are everything, except straight.

Nightmare design

Center Junction design as shown in some media will be very poor as far as being user friendly. What I have seen is it will be very curvy. Entering appears that drivers will have to veer right then turn left to cross over the other side. Then it will not be straight until you turn back to traditional side. It appears that traffic will constantly be turning one way then back another way. I assume this is to slow traffic but it will be a nightmare.