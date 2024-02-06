Speak Out 2/20/18

Sullivan remarks

I found the column by your retired editor, Joe Sullivan, to be extremely offensive in calling Vice President Mike Pence a "pissant" for not turning around and speaking to the sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jung Un at the Olympics. I cannot believe the Southeast Missourian would allow such a worthless and inflammatory column to be published.

Teacher position

The appointment of what will become a politically toothless teacher to the state board of education is a terrible idea that will create the false illusion that said teacher is a more than a token.