OpinionFebruary 20, 2018
Speak Out 2/20/18
You can blame the FBI for inadequate follow up, you can blame the mental health system's inadequacies, but the majority of blame lies with a society that loves its guns, with YOU, the gun owner who refuses effective compromise with gun control. Please contact your legislators that you are tired of the deaths, tired of guns being used to resolve disputes, anger and hurt in our schools, homes and churches!

Gun control

You can blame the FBI for inadequate follow up, you can blame the mental health system's inadequacies, but the majority of blame lies with a society that loves its guns, with YOU, the gun owner who refuses effective compromise with gun control. Please contact your legislators that you are tired of the deaths, tired of guns being used to resolve disputes, anger and hurt in our schools, homes and churches!

Sullivan remarks

I found the column by your retired editor, Joe Sullivan, to be extremely offensive in calling Vice President Mike Pence a "pissant" for not turning around and speaking to the sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jung Un at the Olympics. I cannot believe the Southeast Missourian would allow such a worthless and inflammatory column to be published.

Teacher position

The appointment of what will become a politically toothless teacher to the state board of education is a terrible idea that will create the false illusion that said teacher is a more than a token.

Speak Out
