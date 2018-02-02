Speak Out 2/2/18

Bravo, Cinderella

The Southeast students and faculty involved with the production of Cinderella did a great job! The evil sisters were amusing, and the young women playing Cinderella and the fairy godmother had lovely voices.

Come back Cardinals

As a senior citizen, I have discovered that the biggest challenge I face is surviving the St. Louis Cardinals off season.

NFL boycott

I'm going to "take a knee" next to our game table Sunday night and our family will play board games. No Super Bowl this year! We used to watch it just for the commercials, but not this year. When the NFL grows up, maybe they will earn some respect back. As of right now, they are bowing to a handful of overpaid brats that can be easily replaced.

Mueller poem

Robert Mueller