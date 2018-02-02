Speak Out 2/2/18

The Southeast students and faculty involved with the production of Cinderella did a great job! The evil sisters were amusing, and the young women playing Cinderella and the fairy godmother had lovely voices.
As a senior citizen, I have discovered that the biggest challenge I face is surviving the St. Louis Cardinals off season.
I'm going to "take a knee" next to our game table Sunday night and our family will play board games. No Super Bowl this year! We used to watch it just for the commercials, but not this year. When the NFL grows up, maybe they will earn some respect back. As of right now, they are bowing to a handful of overpaid brats that can be easily replaced.
Robert Mueller
He's my man.
If he can't do it
No one can.
It is funny that the GOP voted to release their own FISA memo, but voted against the release of the Democrat counter memo. It is not about getting to the truth; it is about protecting Trump from a treason charge.
Gov. Greitens has no credibility. Zero. Here he is, touting the need to cut taxes for an already-broke state while at the same time borrowing over $200 million to expedite tax refunds for those who qualify. Someday statesmanship may return to Missouri government, but it will likely be in the distant future, after Missourians have to suffer through a near apocalyptic reckoning.
The price of fame comes with a cost. Cape Public Schools Superintendent Neil Glass was an instant YouTube sensation with his Vanilla Ice video used to call off school due to inclement weather. However, fans are finicky. If Glass wants to sustain his YouTube fame. and who wouldn't, he's going to have post a new video every time an out-of-the-ordinary school event occurs.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.