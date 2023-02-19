All sections
OpinionFebruary 18, 2023
Speak Out 2-19-23
Instead of Congress giving into lobbyist for special interests groups outside our country they should be taking care of our own, the taxpayers' kids. Eighth grade on down should be offered free lunches in all schools, public and private. Parents of students in private schools pay their fair share of taxes too. Congress needs to invest in our future. Remember, Congress, it's our money...

Invest in future

Instead of Congress giving into lobbyist for special interests groups outside our country they should be taking care of our own, the taxpayers' kids. Eighth grade on down should be offered free lunches in all schools, public and private. Parents of students in private schools pay their fair share of taxes too. Congress needs to invest in our future. Remember, Congress, it's our money.

Cape police report

In the Saturday/Sunday paper: five arrests, no names. One DWI, no name. Three first-degree trespassing, resisting arrests at Saint Francis Drive, Lynwood Hills Drive, no names. Drug violation on William Street, no name. Resisting arrest risk of serious injury/death to any person on Walnut Street, no name. Why? Arrest does not imply guilt. So why aren't the names mentioned. The citizens of Cape Girardeau need know so they can protect their family.

Enforce the law

While I applaud the efforts on the part of our elected officials to address the serious problem of texting while driving, a law addressing it isn't needed and the law that is in place is not enforced. There currently is a law against "distracted driving" which includes texting while driving, according to both a city police officer and a highway patrolman who responded to a recent accident in which a man texting while driving struck my car. But the fact is that the police don't enforce the distracted driving law and many other laws that they deem unimportant.

Dangerous road

The section of Lexington between Cape Rock and Hwy 177 is so extraordinarily hazardous that it should be shut down. Pot holes have become craters. Efforts to patch the cement with asphalt are useless. Motorists are constantly weaving and dodging to avoid damage to their vehicles, risking loss of control or collision. Immediate action is needed to prevent property damage to vehicles, or worse yet, a tragedy.

Speak Out
