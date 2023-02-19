Speak Out 2-19-23

Invest in future

Instead of Congress giving into lobbyist for special interests groups outside our country they should be taking care of our own, the taxpayers' kids. Eighth grade on down should be offered free lunches in all schools, public and private. Parents of students in private schools pay their fair share of taxes too. Congress needs to invest in our future. Remember, Congress, it's our money.

Cape police report

In the Saturday/Sunday paper: five arrests, no names. One DWI, no name. Three first-degree trespassing, resisting arrests at Saint Francis Drive, Lynwood Hills Drive, no names. Drug violation on William Street, no name. Resisting arrest risk of serious injury/death to any person on Walnut Street, no name. Why? Arrest does not imply guilt. So why aren't the names mentioned. The citizens of Cape Girardeau need know so they can protect their family.