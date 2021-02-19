Speak Out 2/19/21

9/11 Commission

Twenty years ago, I remember where I was when 9/11 took place. I was in bed when my Mom told me that two jetliners hit both of the WTC Towers. The rest of that morning was like a living nightmare. The second sight of the first tower falling, followed by the second tower. The images of a hole in the Pentagon and a plane crash in Pennsylvania. Over 2,000 innocent people died that day. Fast forward to the present day. The media and the Democrats are devaluing that horrible day by saying what happened at the Capitol building on Jan. 6 is the same. Nancy Pelosi wants a 9/11 type Commission to investigate it. They what to pretend that the Capitol riot is on the same level as 9/11. And by doing that they are insulting the people who not only died on that day but also their families, the rescue workers who responded and the survivors.

Global warming

Yea, global warming and green energy. Ask the citizens of Texas how that is working out for them. I will stick with fossil fuels myself.