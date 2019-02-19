All sections
OpinionFebruary 19, 2019

Speak Out 2/19/19

Cape needs a refresh of its old slogans. Many moons ago we were the "City of Roses," then there was the strange "City of a Thousand Tales." More accurate and appropriate would be "City of a thousand potholes." The downhill sides of Mt. Auburn near apartment city are now alignment wreckers as are numerous others on Cape Rock...

A thousand potholes

Cape needs a refresh of its old slogans. Many moons ago we were the "City of Roses," then there was the strange "City of a Thousand Tales." More accurate and appropriate would be "City of a thousand potholes." The downhill sides of Mt. Auburn near apartment city are now alignment wreckers as are numerous others on Cape Rock.

No DACA protection

The Democrats got played. They gave up funding for 55 miles of border barrier wall and additional enforcement agents while receiving no protections for Dreamers. Same old song and dance. It's no wonder why a Hispanic-Americans turned out to vote in such large numbers for Trump.

Netanyahu corrupt

Mideast and European nations need not stand with Trump. Trump and Netanyahu are so corrupt. Netanyahu needs to go. He should be in prison. They are trying to make a mountain out of a mole hill with Iran.

Junk yards

What happened to the declaration from a few years back to clean up properties of junk vehicles, trashy yards and unkempt homes. What exactly does the nuisance/abatement officers duties consist of? I've asked the city to check my neighborhood for the above and no response. SMH.

