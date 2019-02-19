Speak Out 2/19/19

A thousand potholes

Cape needs a refresh of its old slogans. Many moons ago we were the "City of Roses," then there was the strange "City of a Thousand Tales." More accurate and appropriate would be "City of a thousand potholes." The downhill sides of Mt. Auburn near apartment city are now alignment wreckers as are numerous others on Cape Rock.

No DACA protection

The Democrats got played. They gave up funding for 55 miles of border barrier wall and additional enforcement agents while receiving no protections for Dreamers. Same old song and dance. It's no wonder why a Hispanic-Americans turned out to vote in such large numbers for Trump.