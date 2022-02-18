Speak Out 2-18-22

MLB greed

MLB and the players union contract talks seem to be in a deadlock. The greed of the players is really pathetic. They want a $750,000 minimum salary for rookies. When will it end? Players have a chance to make millions if they play well. It is true their careers are short, but how many players that don't ever get a chance to play in the Major Leagues would play for less if they got the chance, and how many players that don't have but a few seasons make the minimum salary in their careers after baseball? Fans of baseball are paying for the players dreams, and a delay in the season will drive fans away as they did in the last strike. There are many forms of entertainment that cost much less and are just as enjoyable. I, for one, am tired of all the greed in professional sports by players and owners and have less interest in professional sports than I once did. Both parties need to show respect to the fans and end this fight over what most fans never get a chance to earn to play a game.

Mean tweets

One thing we learned since Jan. 20: A dumb person with a pen is more dangerous than a smart mouth with a tweet.